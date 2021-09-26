The lineup: Sports news in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Boston area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Boston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Boston College Defense Keeps Temple at Bay Boston College football looked dominant in their 28-3 road win over Temple on Saturday afternoon. However, struggles in the passing game after losing Phil Jurkovec to a wrist injury a week prior could foreshadow future struggles for the Eagles. BC looked spectacular on the ground throughout the game. As a... Read more

TOP VIEWED

at Inter Boston 9 11 2021 Bay State Soccer League Fall 2021 Inter Boston v Fall River Marksmen West Roxbury High School West Roxbury, Mass September 11, 2001 Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Hate does not stop Katherine Marchesseault, Huskies Freshman defender Katherine Marchesseault has already established herself as a mainstay in the starting XI of Northeastern’s women’s soccer team. Marchesseault is the only member of her class to start all eight games for the Huskies so far this season, helping them secure four shutouts with her play on both sides of the ball. Read more

TRENDING NOW