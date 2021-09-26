The lineup: Sports news in Boston

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

(BOSTON, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Boston area.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Boston / bcgavel.com

Boston College Defense Keeps Temple at Bay

Boston College Defense Keeps Temple at Bay

Boston College football looked dominant in their 28-3 road win over Temple on Saturday afternoon. However, struggles in the passing game after losing Phil Jurkovec to a wrist injury a week prior could foreshadow future struggles for the Eagles. BC looked spectacular on the ground throughout the game. As a... Read more

Boston / youtube.com

at Inter Boston 9 11 2021

at Inter Boston 9 11 2021

Bay State Soccer League Fall 2021 Inter Boston v Fall River Marksmen West Roxbury High School West Roxbury, Mass September 11, 2001 Read more

Boston / huntnewsnu.com

Hate does not stop Katherine Marchesseault, Huskies

Hate does not stop Katherine Marchesseault, Huskies

Freshman defender Katherine Marchesseault has already established herself as a mainstay in the starting XI of Northeastern’s women’s soccer team. Marchesseault is the only member of her class to start all eight games for the Huskies so far this season, helping them secure four shutouts with her play on both sides of the ball. Read more

Boston / as.com

Laver Cup 2021: Can I still buy tickets? Where is the Laver Cup?

Laver Cup 2021: Can I still buy tickets? Where is the Laver Cup?

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup is upon us and the delayed 2020 event, now officially Laver Cup 2021, is to be hosted by the city of Boston, Massachusetts. The annual tournament (global pandemics notwithstanding), modelled on golf's Ryder Cup, pits a team made up of European players against a team made up of the rest of the world. Read more

