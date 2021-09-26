The lineup: Sports news in Boston
Boston College Defense Keeps Temple at Bay
Boston College football looked dominant in their 28-3 road win over Temple on Saturday afternoon. However, struggles in the passing game after losing Phil Jurkovec to a wrist injury a week prior could foreshadow future struggles for the Eagles. BC looked spectacular on the ground throughout the game. As a... Read more
at Inter Boston 9 11 2021
Bay State Soccer League Fall 2021 Inter Boston v Fall River Marksmen West Roxbury High School West Roxbury, Mass September 11, 2001 Read more
Hate does not stop Katherine Marchesseault, Huskies
Freshman defender Katherine Marchesseault has already established herself as a mainstay in the starting XI of Northeastern’s women’s soccer team. Marchesseault is the only member of her class to start all eight games for the Huskies so far this season, helping them secure four shutouts with her play on both sides of the ball. Read more
Laver Cup 2021: Can I still buy tickets? Where is the Laver Cup?
The fourth edition of the Laver Cup is upon us and the delayed 2020 event, now officially Laver Cup 2021, is to be hosted by the city of Boston, Massachusetts. The annual tournament (global pandemics notwithstanding), modelled on golf's Ryder Cup, pits a team made up of European players against a team made up of the rest of the world. Read more
