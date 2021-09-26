Trending local sports in Des Moines

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Times
 5 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Des Moines-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Iowa / cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State vs. UNLV Recap: A Big Group Therapy Session

Iowa State vs. UNLV Recap: A Big Group Therapy Session

I’m Kyle Oppenhuizen, a lifelong Iowa State fan. I am documenting my journey to attend every game of the 2021 season, with plans to publish a book about the most anticipated season in school history. Preseason expectations, fan excitement at an all-time high, and the ability to attend games after a season of social distancing added up to this being the perfect storm to go all-in on the 2021 season as a fan. Join me on this journey to experiencing every suspenseful, exciting and heartbreaking moment in this Cyclone season. Below is my recap from the UNLV game. You can find more blog posts on my website, where you can also sign up for updates. Read more

Des Moines / chatsports.com

Football Hosts Valpo Saturday in PFL Opener

Football Hosts Valpo Saturday in PFL Opener

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Drake University football team hosts Valparaiso Saturday at Drake Stadium in its 2021 Pioneer Football League opener. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will be streamed on ESPN3, broadcast on the radio on 1350 ESPN Des Moines (simulcast on 102.1 FM) and live audio will be available on The Varsity Network app. Read more

Iowa / rocketnews.com

Iowa to become first Power Five school to add women's wrestling program

Iowa to become first Power Five school to add women's wrestling program

Get ready, wrestling fans: is officially coming to the. The Des Moines Register has learned that Iowa is adding a women’s wrestling program to its athletics department. The Hawkeyes will be the first Division I Power Five school to offer women’s wrestling. Gary Barta, Iowa’s athletic director, , Iowa’s men’s... Read more

Iowa / thehawkeye.com

Any teams on upset watch? Our Week 5 predictions, games to watch in Iowa high school football

Any teams on upset watch? Our Week 5 predictions, games to watch in Iowa high school football

Cedar Rapids Prairie, the No. 9 team in Iowa's Class 5A, was supposed to play Ottumwa this week, but Ottumwa announced that it had to cancel the game due to ongoing issues — COVID-19 among them. "Our offensive and defensive lines have been hammered by COVID-19, sickness and injuries," Ottumwa... Read more

