Ohio State dismisses linebacker K'Vaughan Pope following sideline outburst vs. Akron

Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the team following an outburst on the sideline during the Buckeyes’ 59-7 win over Akron on Saturday night.

In a statement released a day after the incident, coach Ryan Day said Pope will remain on scholarship for the rest of the fall semester and have use of various student-athlete support services.

Pope was escorted to the locker room by a team official after a heated exchange with coaches took place during the second quarter. His frustrations reached a point at which he removed his gloves and threw them into the Ohio Stadium stands before heading to a tunnel.

The incident appeared to be precipitated by dwindling playing time. Pope was in a position to substitute into the game on defense for the Buckeyes before he was told to stay off the field.

