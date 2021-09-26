Lifestyle wrap: Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lakeland, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Lakeland Woman’s Invention Helps Families Deal With Grief of Stillbirths Lakeland Regional Health now has a Caring Cradle, an invention by a Lakeland woman designed to assist families grieving over a stillbirth or the death of a newborn. The family of the late Lakeland pediatrician, Dr. Miguel Angel Diaz, donated a Caring Cradle to the hospital’s Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children in his honor. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Will there be a reaction? People with immune issues have extra questions about COVID vaccine Sharon Hendon has ample reason to wonder how her immune system might react to any threat. Through two bouts of bilateral breast cancer, Hendon endured more than 50 sessions of radiation therapy and one round of chemotherapy, treatments that can deplete the immune system, the body’s natural defense against infection. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Physician Video Profile: Rafeek Woods, MD (Neurosurgery) What does forward-thinking, exceptional neurosurgery care look like? Neurosurgeon, Rafeek Woods, MD, can tell you. Dr. Woods is proud to continue offering expert-level care in Southwest Michigan. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE