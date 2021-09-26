CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Lakeland

Lakeland Digest
 5 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lakeland, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Lakeland / lkldnow.com

Lakeland Woman’s Invention Helps Families Deal With Grief of Stillbirths

Lakeland Woman’s Invention Helps Families Deal With Grief of Stillbirths

Lakeland Regional Health now has a Caring Cradle, an invention by a Lakeland woman designed to assist families grieving over a stillbirth or the death of a newborn. The family of the late Lakeland pediatrician, Dr. Miguel Angel Diaz, donated a Caring Cradle to the hospital’s Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children in his honor. Read more

Comments
avatar

Wonderful item to help grieving family members left behindBless this fine lady and her outstanding husband together they made a difference. Bravo! 🤗

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lakeland / newschief.com

Will there be a reaction? People with immune issues have extra questions about COVID vaccine

Will there be a reaction? People with immune issues have extra questions about COVID vaccine

Sharon Hendon has ample reason to wonder how her immune system might react to any threat. Through two bouts of bilateral breast cancer, Hendon endured more than 50 sessions of radiation therapy and one round of chemotherapy, treatments that can deplete the immune system, the body’s natural defense against infection. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lakeland / youtube.com

Physician Video Profile: Rafeek Woods, MD (Neurosurgery)

Physician Video Profile: Rafeek Woods, MD (Neurosurgery)

What does forward-thinking, exceptional neurosurgery care look like? Neurosurgeon, Rafeek Woods, MD, can tell you. Dr. Woods is proud to continue offering expert-level care in Southwest Michigan. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Lakeland / youtube.com

1737 Quail Hill Dr - Lakeland, FL

1737 Quail Hill Dr - Lakeland, FL

1737 Quail Hill Dr - Lakeland, FL Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy