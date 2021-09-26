CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Sports wrap: Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines.

Men’s basketball: Trojans announce 2021-22 schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Tech men’s basketball has announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Trojans, who are coming off their second straight season with a Region 10 Tournament quarterfinal appearance, return to the court for a traditional slate after playing a delayed and shortened season in the spring. Read more

Methodist University Sorority Suspended ‘Indefinitely’ After Racist Presentation on Black Football Players

A sorority at Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC, has been suspended “indefinitely” after a white member led a pageant-like presentation critiquing the looks of Black football players and comparing them to white athletes. In a since-deleted Facebook post, an Alpha Delta Pi sorority member could be seen standing in front... Read more

Fayetteville Woodpeckers will return in 2022 with a home opener set for April 12

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers released their 2022 season schedule today and it includes a full slate of 132 games, with 66 of them to be played at Segra Stadium. The Woodpeckers will begin play on Friday, April 8, with a three-game series at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) and their home opener will be Tuesday, April 12, against the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Read more

University suspends sorority over slide show critiquing Black football players’ features: ‘We abhor racism’

A White sorority member stood last week before a projector screen broadcasting the images of four Black football players at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C. Beside the men’s photos, a caption read: “Large Nostrils.”. An image of the Alpha Delta Pi presentation quickly spread online and caused outrage among the... Read more

