Sports wrap: Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fayetteville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fayetteville sports. For more stories from the Fayetteville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Men’s basketball: Trojans announce 2021-22 schedule FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Tech men’s basketball has announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Trojans, who are coming off their second straight season with a Region 10 Tournament quarterfinal appearance, return to the court for a traditional slate after playing a delayed and shortened season in the spring. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Methodist University Sorority Suspended ‘Indefinitely’ After Racist Presentation on Black Football Players A sorority at Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC, has been suspended “indefinitely” after a white member led a pageant-like presentation critiquing the looks of Black football players and comparing them to white athletes. In a since-deleted Facebook post, an Alpha Delta Pi sorority member could be seen standing in front... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Fayetteville Woodpeckers will return in 2022 with a home opener set for April 12 The Fayetteville Woodpeckers released their 2022 season schedule today and it includes a full slate of 132 games, with 66 of them to be played at Segra Stadium. The Woodpeckers will begin play on Friday, April 8, with a three-game series at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) and their home opener will be Tuesday, April 12, against the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Read more

LOCAL PICK