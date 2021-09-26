What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Salem

(SALEM, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Salem, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Xicha Brewing: 'We're the only Latinx brewery in the PNW' SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — While walking into Xicha Brewing Co. in Salem, you'll be greeted by vibrant colors and Latin pop music all while drinking a Mexican style lager. The Latino brewery is honoring Hispanic culture while offering a couple of twists. Xicha Brewing offers beer options people might be familiar with that then have a special twist – such as a guava golden ale.

COVID, Political Posturing, And Rumors Of A Republican Walkout: Here's The Latest From Salem Oregon lawmakers convened this week to fulfill their constitutional duty of redrawing the state's congressional and legislative district maps. Things have not gone as planned. Oregon lawmakers met in Salem this week to fulfill their constitutional duty of redrawing the state's congressional and legislative district maps. New maps are drawn...

Western states review body recommends Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose for those over 65, at risk SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Friday completed its review of the federal process and has recommended a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months after their primary vaccination series for people older than 65 and people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington Friday.

