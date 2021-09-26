What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Salem

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

 5 days ago

(SALEM, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Salem, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Salem / koin.com

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — While walking into Xicha Brewing Co. in Salem, you’ll be greeted by vibrant colors and Latin pop music all while drinking a Mexican style lager. The Latino brewery is honoring Hispanic culture while offering a couple of twists. Xicha Brewing offers beer options people might be familiar with that then have a special twist – such as a guava golden ale. Read more

Comments
avatar

Cool story bro. Just make good beer. I don’t care what your ethnicity is.

avatar

What other Latino Foods,will be served? Asides if Mexican. It's says other Latin Foods, so what are they. Please reply. What are the hours? Is it far to walk? Stairs?? Thank you very much.

Salem / ijpr.org

Oregon lawmakers convened this week to fulfill their constitutional duty of redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative district maps. Things have not gone as planned. Oregon lawmakers met in Salem this week to fulfill their constitutional duty of redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative district maps. New maps are drawn... Read more

Salem / ktvz.com

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Friday completed its review of the federal process and has recommended a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months after their primary vaccination series for people older than 65 and people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington Friday. Read more

Oregon / ijpr.org

Members of Oregon’s House of Representatives are set to return to Salem on Saturday for what could be the final hashing out of a weeks-long debate over how the state will redraw legislative and congressional maps. It could also result in a complete breakdown of the process, kicking the responsibility... Read more

Comments / 0

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Comments / 0

