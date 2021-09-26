CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage News Watch

Sports wrap: Anchorage

Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 5 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Anchorage sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Anchorage / adn.com

The Anchorage Wolverines junior hockey team will make Ben Boeke Ice Arena its temporary home for three series in October and November. The team hoped to open its inaugural season in the Tier II North American Hockey League at Sullivan Arena, which seats more than 6,000 for hockey. But with... Read more

Anchorage / goseawolves.com

ANCHORAGE – Eve Stephens had 14 kills and four aces to help the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team remain unbeaten in league play Thursday with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of Montana State Billings at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (10-5, 3-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also got nine kills... Read more

Anchorage / alaskasnewssource.com

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Wolverines were supposed to play their home games at the Sullivan Arena, but the arena is still being used as a homeless shelter. According to a Thursday press release from the organization, the team will play the first three home game series at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena. Read more

Anchorage / adn.com

In a topsy-turvy season of football, this week could be the topsy-turviest of them all. Two Anchorage schools -- West High and Dimond High -- won’t play this weekend in order to allow two Fairbanks teams -- North Pole and Lathrop -- a chance to make up a game postponed by COVID-19 earlier this season. Read more

