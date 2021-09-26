Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lubbock
Shots fired after restaurant employee refuses to give out free food, LPD report said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of East 23rd Street on Tuesday after an altercation took place between a restaurant employee and four other people. After the four suspects entered the business, they asked the employee for free food, according to a report... Read more
Only a low life would ask a resteraunt for free food and when denied start shooting up everything. Yea East side
Lubbock is getting $120 million for pandemic relief. You could have the chance to get some.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Local leaders are working this week to decide how to allocate the $116 million the city and county will collectively receive through the American Rescue Plan. Lubbock County says they will open up applications for some of the money to the public in October. “That is one... Read more
I wouldn’t worry about revitalizing or building new building. I would take care of the homelessness and help find people jobs. A new building will not feed these people.
#6 should be the priority right after funding what the police and fire departments need. Small business recovery would generate what the other priorities need.
Family pet attacked by neighbor’s dog, Lubbock woman stuck with $600 vet bill
LUBBOCK, Texas– A Central Lubbock resident was seeking answers Friday after photos she provided to EverythingLubbock.com show a gruesome attack on her pomeranian chihuahua dog, Ranger. The resident, Chelsey Zahn, told EverythingLubbock (ETL) that the attack occurred in the 1900 block of 77th Street when her next door neighbor’s dog... Read more
The city ordinance in Lubbock only allows 4 dogs and 4 cats per resident. They are in violation of that ordinance alone!! I would demand the city enforce this ordinance and take possession of the violent dog and order restitution to the owner not only for the vet bill but for repeated repairs these dogs have done to their property and mental anguish!
you may have to take your neighbor to court to get the monies for the vet bill. sad as it is. I do hope and pray that your "old man" recovers and heals.
Lubbock Wants Buc-ee’s, and They Want It Now
I made a post yesterday about how I want Trader Joe’s to come to Lubbock, and many people said they would also like them to come here. Along with the number of readers in agreeance with bringing in a Trader Joe's, there were many that also expressed their desire for Lubbock to get a Buc-ee's. Read more
Oh my God!!! I can't believe you haven't been to a Buc-ees!! It's an awesome experience and you can wander around for hours just looking. I'm always afraid after buying the best Diet Coke in the world from the fountain that I've forgotten to go look at something. I live it!!!! I worked for Buc-ees when it first started at a store at Surfside Beach; Texas when Don owned it. He was very hard to work for but I did and later worked at the Freeport store.