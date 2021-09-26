Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Life in Lubbock has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Shots fired after restaurant employee refuses to give out free food, LPD report said LUBBOCK, Texas – Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of East 23rd Street on Tuesday after an altercation took place between a restaurant employee and four other people. After the four suspects entered the business, they asked the employee for free food, according to a report... Read more

Lubbock is getting $120 million for pandemic relief. You could have the chance to get some. LUBBOCK, Texas — Local leaders are working this week to decide how to allocate the $116 million the city and county will collectively receive through the American Rescue Plan. Lubbock County says they will open up applications for some of the money to the public in October. “That is one... Read more

Family pet attacked by neighbor’s dog, Lubbock woman stuck with $600 vet bill LUBBOCK, Texas– A Central Lubbock resident was seeking answers Friday after photos she provided to EverythingLubbock.com show a gruesome attack on her pomeranian chihuahua dog, Ranger. The resident, Chelsey Zahn, told EverythingLubbock (ETL) that the attack occurred in the 1900 block of 77th Street when her next door neighbor’s dog... Read more

