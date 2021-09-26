Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) Life in Mobile has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Ascension hospital workers plan to protest vaccine mandate MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — The deadline for Ascension workers to get vaccinated is fast approaching. They have until close of business November 12th. If they're not, they risk losing their job. One woman, who did not want to reveal her identity, who we'll call Jane, says she works for Ascension in an outpatient rehab. She told NBC 15 News Ascension employees will be traveling to Florida's state capitol building Friday to protest the hospital's vaccine mandate. Read more

Alabama gets a third of monoclonal antibody doses it asked for Federal rules changes in the distribution of life-saving monoclonal antibodies have significantly slashed shipments to Alabama, the state’s top health official said Friday. The federal government announced the changes several weeks ago to guard against possible hoarding, with the vast majority of monoclonal doses going to a handful of states with the highest COVID-19 counts. Read more

How to Watch ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is back for another incredible fashion experience. The newest installment, Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, premieres Friday, September 24, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video. How to Watch Savage X Fenty Vol. 3. When:... Read more

