Mobile, AL

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Mobile

Mobile News Flash
 5 days ago

(MOBILE, AL) Life in Mobile has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Mobile / mynbc15.com

Ascension hospital workers plan to protest vaccine mandate

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — The deadline for Ascension workers to get vaccinated is fast approaching. They have until close of business November 12th. If they're not, they risk losing their job. One woman, who did not want to reveal her identity, who we'll call Jane, says she works for Ascension in an outpatient rehab. She told NBC 15 News Ascension employees will be traveling to Florida's state capitol building Friday to protest the hospital's vaccine mandate. Read more

She's not very worried about her patients if she's refusing a vaccine that can help keep them safe.

So basically you’re saying you want all the Republicans to join the Democrats/liberals at home and not work. Oh, my bad. That’s right, The Republicans would be out in the unemployment line and hunting for other jobs. Do they require everyone to get the flu shot? Do they require everyone to get the pneumonia shot? Does everyone in every state have a requirement by law to get every single shot they need without any exemptions? No, they are not required. If you enjoy having the government tell you what to put in your body 24/7, move to a democrat run state or move to Australia where are your neighbor will write you out if they see you walk outside your house. This country is not a dictatorship. Those people can easily find other jobs in any of the other hospitals around the area. Everyone is hurting for workers. I also, remember it’s the Democrat administration in our federal government that has slashed 30% of the monoclonal infusions to Alabama and 50% to Florida. Not because of shortage

Alabama / fox10tv.com

Alabama gets a third of monoclonal antibody doses it asked for

Federal rules changes in the distribution of life-saving monoclonal antibodies have significantly slashed shipments to Alabama, the state’s top health official said Friday. The federal government announced the changes several weeks ago to guard against possible hoarding, with the vast majority of monoclonal doses going to a handful of states with the highest COVID-19 counts. Read more

it's bc Ivey butthurt Biden by standing up for the Constitutional rights of Americans. anyone wth a dissenting opinion from this so called federal administration is subject to their vindictiveness. this President doesn't care about you, America. when will you understand?

Mobile / thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is back for another incredible fashion experience. The newest installment, Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, premieres Friday, September 24, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video. How to Watch Savage X Fenty Vol. 3. When:... Read more

Mobile / wkrg.com

Mobile County Health Department offers monoclonal antibody for COVID-19 patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is now offering subcutaneous injections of the monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for COVID-19 patients. As of Sept. 23, the Dauphin Island Parkway (DIP) Health Center is now the central location for the mAb injections. Monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) builds rapid... Read more

Mobile News Flash

Mobile News Flash

Mobile, AL
With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

