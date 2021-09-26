CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Daily
 5 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tallahassee, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tallahassee area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Tallahassee / dailyfloridapress.com

Try German food, Tallahassee beer at Oktoberfest in Cascades Park

Try German food, Tallahassee beer at Oktoberfest in Cascades Park

Well, it seems that the 2021 calendar year of the beer festival will NOT end without at least one event taking place in the craft capital. After much deliberation by the organizers, the Oktoberfest of the Geriatric Care Services 2021 will take place this year. The date? Sunday 10/10 from... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Florida / wtxl.com

Florida healthcare workers protest vaccine mandates

Florida healthcare workers protest vaccine mandates

About 30 Florida Healthcare workers made their way to the Capitol Friday, some from as far as Pensacola, all in an effort to protect their ability to choose whether they get vaccinated. Read more

Comments
avatar

prevention... not reaction. is the answer 🤔 👀 😏 to iradicate this deadly virus 🤔 😳 👀 😐 🤣 😅 🤔 😳 👀

2 likes

avatar

Fake news witch hunt what about so and so , death rays, soon x familiar!

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Florida / wtxl.com

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Thursday, Sept. 23

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Thursday, Sept. 23

The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Read more

Comments
avatar

I wish our governor would fight for our Florida children as much as he fights for Cubans!

1 like

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tallahassee / wlrn.org

U.S. Department Of Education Pays For School Board Salaries Amid Mask Mandate Fight

U.S. Department Of Education Pays For School Board Salaries Amid Mask Mandate Fight

TALLAHASSEE --- The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it has provided nearly $150,000 to the Alachua County School Board to cover a state penalty targeting board members’ salaries. State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Aug. 30 that the Florida Department of Education had started to withhold funds from... Read more

Comments
avatar

And how do federal taxpayers feel about that? Why do we even have a federal department of education. State and local issue

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy