What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Tallahassee

Try German food, Tallahassee beer at Oktoberfest in Cascades Park
Well, it seems that the 2021 calendar year of the beer festival will NOT end without at least one event taking place in the craft capital. After much deliberation by the organizers, the Oktoberfest of the Geriatric Care Services 2021 will take place this year. The date? Sunday 10/10 from... Read more
Florida healthcare workers protest vaccine mandates
About 30 Florida Healthcare workers made their way to the Capitol Friday, some from as far as Pensacola, all in an effort to protect their ability to choose whether they get vaccinated. Read more
prevention... not reaction. is the answer 🤔 👀 😏 to iradicate this deadly virus 🤔 😳 👀 😐 🤣 😅 🤔 😳 👀
Fake news witch hunt what about so and so , death rays, soon x familiar!
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Thursday, Sept. 23
The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Read more
I wish our governor would fight for our Florida children as much as he fights for Cubans!
U.S. Department Of Education Pays For School Board Salaries Amid Mask Mandate Fight
TALLAHASSEE --- The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it has provided nearly $150,000 to the Alachua County School Board to cover a state penalty targeting board members’ salaries. State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Aug. 30 that the Florida Department of Education had started to withhold funds from... Read more
And how do federal taxpayers feel about that? Why do we even have a federal department of education. State and local issue