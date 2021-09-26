CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron sports digest: Top stories today

Akron Times
 5 days ago

(AKRON, OH) Akron-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Akron sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ohio / allfans.co

Ohio State’s Inexperience, TreVeyon Henderson’s Rise to Stardom, and Young Players Emerging

Ohio State's Inexperience, TreVeyon Henderson's Rise to Stardom, and Young Players Emerging

The Buckeyes haven’t quite put together a dominant performance yet this season, but they’ll have another chance on Saturday as Ohio State hosts Akron in its first home night game of the season. Ahead of Saturday’s game, Buckeye head coach Ryan Day took to his final weekly media availabilities on... Read more

Akron / scoopnest.com

akron buckeyes

akron buckeyes

Some Akron High School students walked out Thursday morning protesting the announcement. "The whole point of today is that we’re really against remote learning it fails us as students, the teachers are failing us," said senior Ayana Dzialak. CJ Stroud won’t start Saturday@OhioStateFB against Akron. The Buckeyes have about 3... Read more

Akron / thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Calls 1 SEC Team “Pathetic” For Cancelling Game

Paul Finebaum Calls 1 SEC Team "Pathetic" For Cancelling Game

The Tennessee Volunteers released their 2022 football schedule earlier this week, and fans quickly noticed that a scheduled game against Army had been changed to one against Akron. Paul Finebaum was not amused by the change in the slightest. During a recent edition of his radio show, Finebaum admonished the... Read more

avatar

Everybody knows the SEC pads their season records with extremely weak non-conference games. Army may lose but they are a smash mouth team. Tennessee should run from them. That’s the SEC way.

1 like 1 dislike 8 replies

avatar

I swear most of these caucasians have fake made up name's to hide their family's history

2 replies

Ohio / antigojournal.com

Growing pains frustrate No. 10 Ohio St as Akron visits next

Growing pains frustrate No. 10 Ohio St as Akron visits next

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 10 Ohio State isn't exactly in freefall but a program accustomed to reloading with game-ready stars is experiencing some growing pains. The discombobulated Buckeyes (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) dropped to their lowest poll ranking in nearly three years this week and the 76,540 people who watched them struggle with and eventually overcome Tulsa last week made up the smallest crowd for a game at 102,000-seat Ohio Stadium in half a century. Read more

