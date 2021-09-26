CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal Says He No Longer Wants To Be Considered A Celebrity: "Celebrities Are Crazy, They Really Are. Don’t Call Me That Anymore."

Cover picture for the articleAs a 15x All-Star, 14x All-NBA player, and 4x NBA Champion, Shaquille O'Neal is easily one of the biggest names in basketball. After retiring in 2011, and securing his place in NBA history, he went on to become a highly successful figure in the media and businesses world, putting his money into several projects as he made frequent appearances behind the camera as a league analyst.

Bob Cal
5d ago

hey Shaq I basically like everything you do you don't seem like a phony but I don't see that label coming off of you to soon just stay real

Annelle Brown
4d ago

Your mentor to all the kids, even adults look up to you. I don't blame you for not wanting to be called a celebrity. You're a man of stature, professionalism, intelligence, kindness thoughtfulness, caring and loving. t'That is not the description of a Celebrity. There's not one person thank you for all you've done for everyone and God bless you and your family who doesn't love you.

I LOVE ME SUM ME
5d ago

Just being yourself is a wonderful thing great feeling. Treat people the way I wanna be treated. You good Shaq..

