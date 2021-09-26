CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi Journal

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 5 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Life in Corpus Christi has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Corpus Christi / awesome98.com

Tour the Haunted ‘The Blue Ghost’ World War II Ship in Corpus Christi

Tour the Haunted ‘The Blue Ghost’ World War II Ship in Corpus Christi

The USS Lexington has had a long history of service to our great nation. It was one of the major aircraft carriers during WWII. Many times it was the target of kamikazes and torpedo attacks. It got the nickname of "The Blue Ghost" because Tokyo Rose radio broadcasters made constant... Read more

Comments
avatar

I love visiting the Lexington! I do believe it is haunted. Had a crazy experience there. I will be going back.

1 like 3 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Corpus Christi / kristv.com

CCISD mask mandate ending, masks will be 'strongly recommended'

CCISD mask mandate ending, masks will be 'strongly recommended'

Nueces County has seen a decrease in COVID-19 case numbers, and that will be used to determine if the school district will continue mask mandates or discontinue them and leave that up to parents. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Corpus Christi / kiiitv.com

Flour Bluff sisters create a way to honor COVID-19 victims

Flour Bluff sisters create a way to honor COVID-19 victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Flour Bluff sisters whose grandfather died from COVID-19 are doing their part to make sure he is never forgotten. In the process they found a way to not only honor his life, but the lives of so many others. "Lara Gonzales, better known as Nana,... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Nueces County / kristv.com

Nueces County reports six COVID-19 deaths

Nueces County reports six COVID-19 deaths

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says six people died from COVID-19 related health issues. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corpus Christi#Lifestyle
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
437
Followers
503
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy