Trending lifestyle headlines in Naples

(NAPLES, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

A 74-year-old Florida woman was gardening when an alligator attacked. She had a shovel A shovel possibly saved a 74-year-old Florida woman’s life in Verona Walk, near Naples, on Thursday morning. Greater Naples Fire Chief Nolan Sapp said the unnamed victim was outside her home gardening when she was attacked, WINK news reported. The approximately seven-foot-long reptile reportedly pulled her into a nearby canal... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Dog eaten by alligator in Naples NAPLES, Fla. – A dog was attacked and killed by an alligator in Naples Thursday afternoon off Lime Key Lane. Family members said a man was walking his 3-year-old Lab/Greyhound mix named Abby while riding a scooter when he fell off the scooter. Abby, reportedly, got loose and went to... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Naples Zoo's Boo at the Zoo is BACK in 2021 Read more

LATEST NEWS