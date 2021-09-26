Trending lifestyle headlines in Naples
A 74-year-old Florida woman was gardening when an alligator attacked. She had a shovel
A shovel possibly saved a 74-year-old Florida woman’s life in Verona Walk, near Naples, on Thursday morning. Greater Naples Fire Chief Nolan Sapp said the unnamed victim was outside her home gardening when she was attacked, WINK news reported. The approximately seven-foot-long reptile reportedly pulled her into a nearby canal... Read more
I used to live in naples fl , used to ride my bike , along the canals there , seen many alligators .
Thank God she's okay!!! 74 and still Blessed....to Our HEAVENLY FATHER, we give All Honor and Praise in JESUS NAME AMEN
Dog eaten by alligator in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. – A dog was attacked and killed by an alligator in Naples Thursday afternoon off Lime Key Lane. Family members said a man was walking his 3-year-old Lab/Greyhound mix named Abby while riding a scooter when he fell off the scooter. Abby, reportedly, got loose and went to... Read more
Alligators say dogs taste like chicken, but they say the same thing about people. Never trust a smiling alligator!
Naples Zoo's Boo at the Zoo is BACK in 2021
New rules could impact fisherman at Naples Pier
Several changes have been voted on and could be put in effect later this year Read more
Finally! I stopped going to the pier because I was so sickened by the careless fishermen and the cruelty they imposed on the pelicans and wildlife.
