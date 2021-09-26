Trending lifestyle headlines in Naples

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples Bulletin
Naples Bulletin
 5 days ago

(NAPLES, FL)

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / bradenton.com

A 74-year-old Florida woman was gardening when an alligator attacked. She had a shovel

A 74-year-old Florida woman was gardening when an alligator attacked. She had a shovel

A shovel possibly saved a 74-year-old Florida woman’s life in Verona Walk, near Naples, on Thursday morning. Greater Naples Fire Chief Nolan Sapp said the unnamed victim was outside her home gardening when she was attacked, WINK news reported. The approximately seven-foot-long reptile reportedly pulled her into a nearby canal... Read more

avatar

I used to live in naples fl , used to ride my bike , along the canals there , seen many alligators .

avatar

Thank God she's okay!!! 74 and still Blessed....to Our HEAVENLY FATHER, we give All Honor and Praise in JESUS NAME AMEN

Naples / abc-7.com

Dog eaten by alligator in Naples

Dog eaten by alligator in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. – A dog was attacked and killed by an alligator in Naples Thursday afternoon off Lime Key Lane. Family members said a man was walking his 3-year-old Lab/Greyhound mix named Abby while riding a scooter when he fell off the scooter. Abby, reportedly, got loose and went to... Read more

avatar

Alligators say dogs taste like chicken, but they say the same thing about people. Never trust a smiling alligator!

Naples / youtube.com

Naples Zoo's Boo at the Zoo is BACK in 2021

Naples Zoo's Boo at the Zoo is BACK in 2021

Read more

Naples / fox4now.com

New rules could impact fisherman at Naples Pier

New rules could impact fisherman at Naples Pier

Several changes have been voted on and could be put in effect later this year Read more

avatar

Finally! I stopped going to the pier because I was so sickened by the careless fishermen and the cruelty they imposed on the pelicans and wildlife.

