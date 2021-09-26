Sports wrap: Reno
(RENO, NV) Reno-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Northern Nevada’s largest ski swap returns (sponsored)
The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 1-3 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots and winter outerwear. Proceeds of the sale benefit the UNR Ski and Winter Sports teams. Swap hours are Friday from 4:30 – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6... Read more
Wolf Pack Volleyball Falls Conference Play Opener
The Nevada volleyball team falls during the first conference match against San Diego State on Thursday. The Pack fell in three sets, 29-27, 25-17 and 25-20, to the Aztecs at Virginia Street Gym. Nevada fell the season record to 3-9. Leading the Pack was sophomore Reka Monteleone with nine kills,... Read more
Reno Aces Drops First Game Of Final Stretch, 13-5, To Albuquerque
The Reno Aces fall in the first game of the Final Stretch to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 13-5, on Thursday. Juniel Querecuto jumped out to a team season-high 15-game hitting streak with his two-run triple in the fifth, snapping Ildemaro Vargas’ previous mark of 14. The Aces’ first baseman also drove in a run for the sixth-consecutive contest and recorded a tally for the eighth-straight game. Read more
if you have never been to a Aces game, i suggest that you go... minor league baseball has the intensity of a professional playoff game every game they play...man the Professional team is within reach and they are hungry...take in a few games. you won't regret it.
Aces start ‘Final Stretch’ run in hopes of having best winning percentage over final ten games
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While there won’t be postseason baseball at Greater Nevada Field this fall there will still be games. The Reno Aces are participating in a AAA tournament over the next two weeks - the first of its kind in club history. “Us affiliates talked about what we... Read more