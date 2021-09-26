Sports wrap: Reno

(RENO, NV) Reno-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Northern Nevada’s largest ski swap returns (sponsored) The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 1-3 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots and winter outerwear. Proceeds of the sale benefit the UNR Ski and Winter Sports teams. Swap hours are Friday from 4:30 – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6... Read more

Wolf Pack Volleyball Falls Conference Play Opener The Nevada volleyball team falls during the first conference match against San Diego State on Thursday. The Pack fell in three sets, 29-27, 25-17 and 25-20, to the Aztecs at Virginia Street Gym. Nevada fell the season record to 3-9. Leading the Pack was sophomore Reka Monteleone with nine kills,... Read more

Reno Aces Drops First Game Of Final Stretch, 13-5, To Albuquerque The Reno Aces fall in the first game of the Final Stretch to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 13-5, on Thursday. Juniel Querecuto jumped out to a team season-high 15-game hitting streak with his two-run triple in the fifth, snapping Ildemaro Vargas’ previous mark of 14. The Aces’ first baseman also drove in a run for the sixth-consecutive contest and recorded a tally for the eighth-straight game. Read more

