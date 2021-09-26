CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

The lineup: Sports news in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Fort Wayne-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fort Wayne sports. For more stories from the Fort Wayne area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fort Wayne / colonialsportsnetwork.com

Comeback falls short as women’s soccer topped by Purdue Fort Wayne

Comeback falls short as women’s soccer topped by Purdue Fort Wayne

MOON TOWNSHIP– After making an astonishing comeback to tie things at two, RMU women’s soccer (4-6-1, 0-2-1 Horizon) fell to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-3-4, 2-1 Horizon) by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Morgan Reitano scored the game-winning goal at 93:48. RMU was searching for their first Horizon... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Green Bay / greenbayphoenix.com

Green Bay Secures 5-set Win in Horizon League Opener at Purdue Fort Wayne

Green Bay Secures 5-set Win in Horizon League Opener at Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN --The Green Bay volleyball team showed impressive resilience in a 3-2 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Thursday on the road at Gates Sports Center. The match was the first in Horizon League action this season for both teams. The victory moved the Phoenix's record to... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fort Wayne / wfft.com

PFW drops Horizon League opener to Green Bay

PFW drops Horizon League opener to Green Bay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In the Horizon League women's volleyball opener, Purdue Fort Wayne fell to the Green Bay Phoenix 3-2 (24-26, 25-17, 25-14, 19-25, 15-10) in the Gates Sports Center on Thursday (Sept. 23). The Mastodons opened the match with a 26-24 set win thanks to seven kills... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Monroe / youtube.com

GOTW Preview: South Adams at Adams Central on WANE-15

GOTW Preview: South Adams at Adams Central on WANE-15

GOTW Preview: South Adams at Adams Central on WANE-15 Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
331
Followers
522
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy