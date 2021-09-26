CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Madison

Madison Today
 5 days ago

(MADISON, WI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wisconsin / weau.com

New Delta variant cases identified in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases surge

New Delta variant cases identified in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases surge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New Delta variant cases were identified Thursday in Wisconsin, as health officials noted the day before that this strain was growing at a “concerning” rate. Data from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene show that 4,603 cases of the Delta strain have been confirmed of the... Read more

Comments
avatar

Oh no, 0.05% of Wisconsinites tested positive for a virus that will never go away, whatever will we do?????

5 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Beloit / dailyadvent.com

Woodman’s to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday, in Beloit and Janesville

Woodman’s to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday, in Beloit and Janesville

(WEAU) MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock Co. shoppers can add the COVID-19 vaccine to their grocery lists this weekend. Woodman’s plans to set up community vaccination clinics on Saturday at stores in Beloit and Janesville. Those who are 18 years old and older can even get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose version, so... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wisconsin / usnews.com

Wisconsin Teenager Wins Lawsuit Over COVID Social Media Post

Wisconsin Teenager Wins Lawsuit Over COVID Social Media Post

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin high school student on Friday won a federal lawsuit she brought against a sheriff who threatened her with jail time early in the COVID-19 pandemic if she didn't remove social media posts saying she had the virus. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig ruled that... Read more

Comments
avatar

don't these law officels know the law it surprise me that he didn't put his knee on her neck

2 likes

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Madison / channel3000.com

Fighting to keep going, Paisan’s Restaurant still awaiting answers as to when it can re-open

Fighting to keep going, Paisan’s Restaurant still awaiting answers as to when it can re-open

MADISON, Wis. — More than 70 years of tradition is in jeopardy. Co-Owner of Paisan’s Italian Restaurant, Wally Borowski, continues to wait and see when his restaurant will be allowed to re-open. “It’s without a doubt what I have done day in and day out for so many years that... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy