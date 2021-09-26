Sports wrap: Lexington
(LEXINGTON, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Lexington area.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Lexington sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
UK grading school shows racecourse managers how to make tracks safer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – In horse racing, safety of the horse and rider is paramount. A University of Kentucky professor and leading racecourse managers recently showed racetrack employees how to improve safety by properly grading the surface. “The track’s subgrade is the foundation and without a good foundation,... Read more
Patrick Carey
Patrick is the newest member of the News 40 Sports team. He is currently a Senior at Western Kentucky University, double majoring in Sports Broadcasting and Sports Management. He is set to graduate in December 2021 and will become a full-time Sports Anchor/Reporter after graduation. Before accepting the Sports Anchor... Read more
H.S. football: Can Cards buck trend vs. Broncos
Whether it means taking a bus to Lexington, Louisville or Cincinnati, Scott County has never shied away from challenging itself, nor has it gotten too bent out of shape about taking a few hits to its regular-season record as a result. The method to that madness has always been clear.... Read more
$145,000 Tapiture Colt Tops Next-To-Last Day Of Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Two yearlings consigned by Paramount Sales, agent, led results of Thursday's penultimate session of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in Lexington, Ky., when John Greathouse, agent for Glencrest Farm, paid $145,000 for a colt by Tapiture and Maddie Mattmiller, agent/Black Type Thoroughbreds purchased a filly from the first crop of Grade 1 winner Bolt d'Oro for $120,000. Read more
Comments / 0