Top Columbia sports news

Kentucky at South Carolina: Preview, viewing info & score projection The Kentucky Wildcats will be on the road for the first time this season, as they head to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday at 7 pm EST on ESPN2. The Wildcats are 3-0 on the season for just the third time under Mark Stoops (2017 and 2018). They’re looking to start 2-0 in conference play for just the second time since 1977 (2018) with a win over the Gamecocks. Read more

Wildcats Hit Road to Rebound Against Yellow Jackets FORT VALLEY, Ga. – The Wildcats stumbled late last week, but they look to right the results this weekend. Fort Valley State hits the road for the third time in four weeks and renew its series at Allen University Saturday evening. After one home game last Saturday, FVSU (1-2/0-0 Southern... Read more

Kentucky vs. South Carolina approaching a sellout Kentucky plays its first road game of the year Saturday at South Carolina — really, its first true road game since 2019 when you consider last season’s limited stadium capacities. South Carolina is pulling out all the stops to make sure Williams-Brice Stadium is packed Saturday night. Yesterday, the Gamecocks announced that approximately 1,000 tickets remain for the game; if you look at the Ticketmaster map this morning, it appears to be fewer than that. Read more

