Top Columbia sports news

Columbia, SC

Columbia News Beat
 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Columbia area.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Kentucky / aseaofblue.com

Kentucky at South Carolina: Preview, viewing info & score projection

Kentucky at South Carolina: Preview, viewing info & score projection

The Kentucky Wildcats will be on the road for the first time this season, as they head to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday at 7 pm EST on ESPN2. The Wildcats are 3-0 on the season for just the third time under Mark Stoops (2017 and 2018). They’re looking to start 2-0 in conference play for just the second time since 1977 (2018) with a win over the Gamecocks. Read more

Fort Valley / fvsusports.com

Wildcats Hit Road to Rebound Against Yellow Jackets

Wildcats Hit Road to Rebound Against Yellow Jackets

FORT VALLEY, Ga. – The Wildcats stumbled late last week, but they look to right the results this weekend. Fort Valley State hits the road for the third time in four weeks and renew its series at Allen University Saturday evening. After one home game last Saturday, FVSU (1-2/0-0 Southern... Read more

Kentucky / chatsports.com

Kentucky vs. South Carolina approaching a sellout

Kentucky vs. South Carolina approaching a sellout

Kentucky plays its first road game of the year Saturday at South Carolina — really, its first true road game since 2019 when you consider last season’s limited stadium capacities. South Carolina is pulling out all the stops to make sure Williams-Brice Stadium is packed Saturday night. Yesterday, the Gamecocks announced that approximately 1,000 tickets remain for the game; if you look at the Ticketmaster map this morning, it appears to be fewer than that. Read more

Columbia / vucommodores.com

All Out Battle

All Out Battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Facing its first road test of the SEC slate, the Vanderbilt soccer team suffered a 1-0 setback versus No. 19 South Carolina on Thursday night at Stone Stadium. The Commodores (3-5-2, 0-1-1 SEC) yielded a goal in the 70th minute that proved to be the difference versus... Read more

