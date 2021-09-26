CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mistake-Filled Washington Blown Out in Buffalo, 43-21

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago

Entering its Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, the biggest question surrounding the Washington Football Team wasn't the play of quarterback Taylor Heinicke but rather the performance of its defense.

Or lack thereof.

By the end, Washington would fall to 1-2 with a 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. How did we get here?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJXoj_0c8l5OBZ00

Having given up a touchdown on their opponent's first drives in each of their games before this one, everyone was hoping to see some improvement by way of a scoreless first possession for the Bills. Even a field goal would have been a small victory.

What we got was an eight-play drive netting 75 yards which ended with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Bills' quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders.

Making this latest opening-drive score more frustrating than the usual version is the fact Washington's defense had Buffalo facing a 3rd-and-15, just to give up a 23-yard pass from Allen to wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

The Bills' quarterback has been struggling to get off to an MVP-type start expected of him by many, but on the first drive of the game, Allen completed five of his six pass attempts for 76-yards and the touchdown.

In contrast, Heinicke finished with two completions on two passes for 11 yards, but Washington was forced to punt after three plays because of an offensive pass interference call. The flag was thrown on running back J.D. McKissic and negated a 16-yard completion from Heinicke to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Instead of a first down, Washington faced a 3rd-and-12 and after an 11-yard gain gave the ball back to Buffalo.

The second drive of the game for Heinicke and the WFT offense got a little better, and also a lot worse when the quarterback completed a pass to tight end Logan Thomas only to see it fumbled at midfield.

Thomas' fumble was recovered by Bills linebacker Matt Milano at their own 48-yard line.

After two possessions, the Washington offense was 0-for-2 on third down and had given the ball away once, trailing 7-0.

So, not a good start for the burgundy and gold.

Buffalo got its second score of a game on a pass from Allen to running back Zack Moss, giving their team a 14-0 lead.

On Washington's third drive of the game, it was more of the same, with a different look, as Heinicke floated an interception into the hands of Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer.

The second giveaway of the game for the WFT set up the Buffalo Bills offense on the 17-yard line going in, and Allen promptly found the end zone just three plays later.

Allen's third touchdown pass of the game found tight end, Dawson Knox, from 14-yards out. The extra point gave Buffalo a 21-0 lead, and nothing was going right for Washington in the first half.

The WFT's fourth drive of the game was their shortest of the half, but this time it was for a good reason. On the first second down of the possession, running back Antonio Gibson took a screen pass from Heinicke and ran with it the rest of the way for a 73-yard touchdown.

It was Washington's first score, and really their first positive play of the game. And cut the lead from 21 to 14, with just under ten minutes remaining in the first half.

If the first half wasn't already enough of a roller coaster of emotion, the ensuing kickoff following Gibson's score was booted high, hit the ground, and was recovered by Washington's special teams.

The recovery gave the ball back to the WFT offense at the Buffalo 24-yard line. Suddenly, momentum was breaking Washington's direction.

Heinicke didn't waste the valuable opportunity to get his team back in it, and on second down, ran the ball in from four yards out for the team's second touchdown of the game.

Down just seven points all of the sudden, big plays by the offense and special teams trimmed a 21-point deficit to just seven in just over three minutes of play.

That would be about all the excitement Washington fans would witness however, as the two teams entered halftime with Buffalo up 13-points after two late first-half field goals by kicker, Tyler Bass.

The second half didn't offer any reprieve from the frustrations for Washington faithful watching the game.

Washington's offense started the half with a punt, to which Buffalo responded with 17 plays, 98 yards, and a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Allen's fourth scoring throw of the game.

Heinicke's second drive of the third quarter ended with a terrible decision and interception, and the Bills responded with a field goal to push their lead to 22.

The killer fourth-down conversion attempt came with 11:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. On 4th-and-1, Heinicke attempted a quarterback sneak from his own 23-yard line and was stonewalled by the Bills defense, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Three plays later, Allen scrambled to the right and into a wide-open end zone for his fifth touchdown of the day.

To his credit, Heinicke never stopped fighting back and was able to orchestrate a 10-play drive capped off by a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas with 5:21 remaining.

For a team with division title goals though, effort alone isn't enough.

Washington was never truly in the game it would seem, and even against a true competitor in the AFC like the Bills, this is more than just one team losing to a better team.

There are a lot of questions needing to be answered, and they start with the coaching staff. Plenty more will come of those conversations.

As ugly as it was, it's one loss, and doesn't count for more than that. When the dust settles, the Washington Football Team is 1-2 and now gets set to head to Georgia, where they'll face the 0-3 Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills fill practice squad with Bobby Hart

The Buffalo Bills have quickly filled the vacant spot on their practice squad with offensive lineman Bobby Hart. The team announced the transaction on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Bills had an opening created on their taxi unit as another offensive lineman was lost. The Philadelphia Eagles signed rookie seventh-round pick Jack Anderson to their 53-man roster.
NFL
MPNnow

Final score, recap, highlights: Buffalo Bills 43, Washington Football Team 21

Josh Allen said that the grandmother of Buffalo offensive coordinator died last week. "My heart aches for him and his family," Allen said. "Our win today was for him." "It’s always a tragic situation when someone loses a family member," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "I’m thankful for the togetherness that we share on this team. Our hearts go out to Brian Daboll and his family during this time."
NFL
wbfo.org

Allen shakes off rust in Bills' 43-21 rout of Washington

Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Allen, who had been unhappy with his inconsistencies and 56% completion percentage through two games, finished 32 of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Bills 43, WFT 21: Top 10 Observations

First came the mistakes. Then arrived the mauling. The Washington Football Team was thoroughly outplayed in Buffalo Sunday, digging an early 21-0 hole behind two turnovers and then looking defenseless against Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. 10. REVOLTING ROUT - It's never a good sign when the opposing quarterback has three...
NFL
Washington Post

Four takeaways from Washington’s 43-21 loss to the Bills

Washington fell to 1-2 with a 43-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Here are four takeaways from the game:. Washington fails to measure up: Washington Coach Ron Rivera said last week that Sunday’s game against the defending AFC East champions would represent something of a “measuring stick” for his rebuilding team. After the Bills put the finishing touches on their 43-21 shellacking at Highmark Stadium, it’s clear Rivera’s squad still has a lot of growing to do.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
NBC Sports

Josh Allen stars as Bills roll over Washington 43-21

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave himself a poor review for his performance in the first two weeks of the regular season, but he’ll get higher marks for his work against Washington in Week Three. Allen threw four touchdowns and ran for another as the Bills moved to 2-1 with a...
NFL
WIVB

4 Observations: Bills blast Washington 43-21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills won a second straight game and improved to 2-1 with a dominant performance over Washington. The defense picked up where they left off after shutting out the Dolphins and the offense put together the explosive performance we’ve been expecting. Here are my 4...
NFL
Washington Post

Hail or Fail: Washington gets blown out by Bills, but Dustin Hopkins’s kickoff recovery was neat

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Football Team’s 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. On a day in which Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker bounced an NFL-record 66-yard field goal off the crossbar and through the uprights to beat the Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jamal Agnew returned a missed 68-yard field goal attempt 109 yards for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, what Dustin Hopkins accomplished in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium probably doesn’t even rate as the most incredible special teams play of Week 3. Still, it was wild.
NFL
WGR550

Gameday: Bills lead Washington 43-14

The Buffalo Bills, coming off a 35-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins a Sunday ago, are back home playing host to the NFC East’s Washington Football Team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Mvp#Wft
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Bills secondary earn perfect marks in 43-21 rout over Washington

After back-to-back blowout wins, the panic button can be put away. The Buffalo Bills are now 2-1 after outscoring the Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team 78-21 over the past two weeks. Their latest win, a 43-21 victory against Washington, looked closer than it really was at one point due to one perfect playcall and a special teams mistake, but the Bills were by far the better team for the second straight week.
NFL
wesb.com

Bills Rout Washington 43-21 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills routed the Washington Football Team 43-21 yesterday on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the day 32 of 43 passing for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions, and added another score on the ground. Cole Beasley led all receivers in the game with 11 receptions...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
786
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy