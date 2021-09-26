CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro sports digest: Top stories today

 5 days ago

Greensboro / myfox8.com

Ex-Northern Guilford High School assistant coach arrested; charged with indecent liberties with a student

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Northern Guilford high school assistant football coach has been arrested. Connor Jordan Earp, 25, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of sixteen. According to court documents, the victim is a student. He is... Read more

I don't know about NGHS ,, but most these schools allow female students to dress revealing. Just saying.

My heart goes out for the student and family. But people need to get more involved with the schools and see what's going on talk to your children about how school is going. Don't wait until something like this happens again get involved more. For teacher or a coach they don't need to get involved in children life in a personal way that's the reason the schools has school counseling. They are there to teach not to get close to any of the children in a personal way. If there's a problem in school a child needs to talk to their parents and if the teacher has a problem he needs to go and talk to the principal or a couple of the counselors. But it seems like the coach had different things on his mind not what he was employed to do. if everything comes out like they say he should pull time in prison and then never be able to teach or coach anyone again. It's a shame two life are in a mess because a man could not control himself.

Greensboro / chatsports.com

ACC Announces Inaugural UNITE Award Recipients

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the recipients of the inaugural ACC UNITE Award, which was created to honor individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the areas of racial and social justice. Duke's honorees include CB Claiborne (men's basketball), Felicia Heath... Read more

North Carolina / spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina A&T starts new fan safety rules Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — His tuba bellows over the cacophony of sound throughout the room. North Carolina A&T senior Ethan McKay has been playing sousaphone for about eight years. He loves the responsibility of being the heartbeat of his band. What You Need to Know. N.C. A&T is now requiring vaccinations... Read more

Greensboro / wfmynews2.com

Greensboro basketball academy honors High Point 4-year-old who accidentally shot himself

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro basketball academy held a touching tribute for a High Point four-year-old died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun back in July. The Triad Basketball Academy of Greensboro retired Nasir Fagan's jersey Friday. "It was very tragic and we wanted to do something to shine... Read more

Sports
