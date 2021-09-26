Trending lifestyle headlines in Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Toledo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Meet the Toledo Zoo's newest snow leopard cubs this weekend TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adorable snow leopard cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo in June, and now they're ready to make their grand appearance on Friday!. The cubs, one boy and one girl, were born on June 3 to mother Greta and father Shishir. The Zoo says the cubs... Read more

Toledo family honors matriarch, her passion and her fight for justice and against breast cancer The former Toledo Fair Housing Center investigator’s work set a legal precedent. Toledo's 2021 Komen Race for the Cure is in memory of Nellie Edwards. Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM Connect with us on social media: Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/ WTOL 11 newsletter - https://wtol.com/email WTOL 11 First Alert Weather app - http://onelink.to/firstalertwx Read more

Chevy's Place opens rooftop bar with view of downtown Toledo TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz helped cut the ribbon downtown on a new section of Chevy's Place. A project three years in the making, Chevy's now has a rooftop deck with an additional bar and seating overlooking Erie and Monroe streets. "Toledo's biggest business is small business,"... Read more

