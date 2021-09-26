CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Trending lifestyle headlines in Toledo

 5 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Toledo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Toledo / wtol.com

Meet the Toledo Zoo's newest snow leopard cubs this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adorable snow leopard cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo in June, and now they're ready to make their grand appearance on Friday!. The cubs, one boy and one girl, were born on June 3 to mother Greta and father Shishir. The Zoo says the cubs... Read more

Toledo / youtube.com

Toledo family honors matriarch, her passion and her fight for justice and against breast cancer

The former Toledo Fair Housing Center investigator’s work set a legal precedent. Toledo's 2021 Komen Race for the Cure is in memory of Nellie Edwards. Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM Connect with us on social media: Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/ WTOL 11 newsletter - https://wtol.com/email WTOL 11 First Alert Weather app - http://onelink.to/firstalertwx Read more

Toledo / nbc24.com

Chevy's Place opens rooftop bar with view of downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz helped cut the ribbon downtown on a new section of Chevy's Place. A project three years in the making, Chevy's now has a rooftop deck with an additional bar and seating overlooking Erie and Monroe streets. "Toledo's biggest business is small business,"... Read more

Toledo / youtube.com

Let's Talk Turtles, Toledo

The Wild Toledo program of the Toledo Zoo is studying local turtle populations in the Toledo region’s wooded areas and marshes. Their goal is to determine the size and health of the various species populations. Come out of your shell and join us as we hear from Dr. Matt Cross about their mark & recapture techniques with painted turtles, common snapping turtles, spotted turtles and Blanding’s turtles. --------- Speaker: Matt Cross, Ph.D. - The Toledo Zoo * Conservation Biologist at the Toledo Zoo since 2016. * Master’s degrees in Conservation Biology and GIS from Central Michigan University, and received his Ph.D. in ecology from Bowling Green State University. * Focuses on the landscape ecology of reptiles with a strong outreach component. * Current projects include surveys and population assessments of local reptiles and amphibians, spatial ecology of turtles and snakes, effects of habitat management on turtles, distribution modeling for rare species, and captive-rearing Lake Sturgeon. * Routinely engages citizen scientists in his research and has a local network of volunteers who report turtle sighting and submit pictures for individual identification. Read more

