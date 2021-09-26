Your Richmond lifestyle news

(RICHMOND, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Richmond-based urgent care provider Patient First reduces hours, citing 'unsustainable' jump in patient visits One Richmond-based chain of urgent care centers has reduced its hours because of what it calls an “unsustainable increase in patient visits.”. Patient First, a regional chain that provides walk-in medical care and primary care at nine locations in the Richmond area, said it has temporarily reduced its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from previous hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Read more

Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public School (HCPS) leaders announcing changes when it comes to publicly posting its COVID-19 case counts. For the last 18 months, the school system has updated the dashboard on a daily basis, but come Monday, Sept. 27 it will transition to weekly updates. Read more

Virginia Union recognizes enrollment achievement amid the pandemic RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University celebrated their third consecutive year of increased enrollment on Thursday. The school enrolled over 1,600 students, the highest student total for VUU since 2015. School leaders celebrated the accomplishment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “These statistics reflect 2020,” Virginia Union President... Read more

