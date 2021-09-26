CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Spokane

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 5 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Spokane area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Spokane / spokesman.com

Shoes, notes left outside Spokane Public Schools building in protest of state vaccine mandate

Shoes, notes left outside Spokane Public Schools building in protest of state vaccine mandate

Fifty-one pairs of shoes and 59 notes asking for a halt to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the name of medical freedom were placed outside the Spokane Public Schools building in downtown Spokane Friday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate includes K-12 and higher education staff. The deadline to... Read more

Comments
avatar

I wonder when the majority will realize *mandates are not laws.. do as I do.. dont even engage just walk on by.

2 likes

avatar

So all you parents are willing to sacrifice your children to covid-19. Just get over it and do what needs to be done to get rid of this pandemic.

2 likes 3 dislikes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Spokane / fox28spokane.com

After 43 days in the hospital, 21 in the ICU knocking on death's door, Spokane woman urges others to get vaccinated

After 43 days in the hospital, 21 in the ICU knocking on death's door, Spokane woman urges others to get vaccinated

Brad and Toni Miller are still young. “Really, really young,” Brad joked from his living room couch Thursday. “Just for the record.”. But the couple has known each other for more than 30 years. “We used to be neighbors in Arizona,” Toni explained. “And we rekindled.”. This time last year,... Read more

Comments
avatar

Here we go again another fatty giving advice! How about you people get control of your eating disorder before you give advice!

4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

Women are rarely included in human trials for vaccines and if they are it's usually only because they absolutely just could not get enough men. The reason for that is due to our female health (aka periods, pms, etc). They want a tightly controlled environment so that the results are accurate but women's cycles and everything that goes along with that cause uncontrollable conditions. A few women have been in covid trials and they found that it delayed periods, caused severe cramping, heavier bleeding, etc. On a positive note, having these side effects is definitely worth preventing covid or lessening it's effect. I'm not trying to discourage any women from getting the vax, I'm pro vax all the way BUT I do wanna encourage women to become proactive in getting women to be included equally in human trials. The reason we're being excluded is the exact reason we need to be included!!!!

1 like 2 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Spokane / kxly.com

America Strong: Women overcoming addiction train for a half-marathon

America Strong: Women overcoming addiction train for a half-marathon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, we’re celebrating America Strong stories from right here in our own community. One inspiring story comes from the Union Gospel Mission- Anna Ogden Hall. This recovery shelter supports women, who are battling addiction and other issues. It helps them back on their own two feet.... Read more

Comments
avatar

This is such a cool story. Good job to every single one of those brave ladies. Thay Can Do Anything!

1 reply

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Spokane / krem.com

Providence gives update on COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Spokane

Providence gives update on COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash — Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Getz held a press conference about current COVID-19 trends on Thursday. Getz answered questions about the current COVID-19 trends among children and staffing issues situation in Spokane. He said Providence has seen an... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
410
Followers
497
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy