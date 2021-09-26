Lifestyle wrap: Spokane
(SPOKANE, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Spokane area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Shoes, notes left outside Spokane Public Schools building in protest of state vaccine mandate
Fifty-one pairs of shoes and 59 notes asking for a halt to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the name of medical freedom were placed outside the Spokane Public Schools building in downtown Spokane Friday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate includes K-12 and higher education staff. The deadline to... Read more
I wonder when the majority will realize *mandates are not laws.. do as I do.. dont even engage just walk on by.
2 likes
So all you parents are willing to sacrifice your children to covid-19. Just get over it and do what needs to be done to get rid of this pandemic.
2 likes 3 dislikes
After 43 days in the hospital, 21 in the ICU knocking on death's door, Spokane woman urges others to get vaccinated
Brad and Toni Miller are still young. “Really, really young,” Brad joked from his living room couch Thursday. “Just for the record.”. But the couple has known each other for more than 30 years. “We used to be neighbors in Arizona,” Toni explained. “And we rekindled.”. This time last year,... Read more
Here we go again another fatty giving advice! How about you people get control of your eating disorder before you give advice!
4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies
Women are rarely included in human trials for vaccines and if they are it's usually only because they absolutely just could not get enough men. The reason for that is due to our female health (aka periods, pms, etc). They want a tightly controlled environment so that the results are accurate but women's cycles and everything that goes along with that cause uncontrollable conditions. A few women have been in covid trials and they found that it delayed periods, caused severe cramping, heavier bleeding, etc. On a positive note, having these side effects is definitely worth preventing covid or lessening it's effect. I'm not trying to discourage any women from getting the vax, I'm pro vax all the way BUT I do wanna encourage women to become proactive in getting women to be included equally in human trials. The reason we're being excluded is the exact reason we need to be included!!!!
1 like 2 replies
America Strong: Women overcoming addiction train for a half-marathon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, we’re celebrating America Strong stories from right here in our own community. One inspiring story comes from the Union Gospel Mission- Anna Ogden Hall. This recovery shelter supports women, who are battling addiction and other issues. It helps them back on their own two feet.... Read more
This is such a cool story. Good job to every single one of those brave ladies. Thay Can Do Anything!
1 reply
Providence gives update on COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Getz held a press conference about current COVID-19 trends on Thursday. Getz answered questions about the current COVID-19 trends among children and staffing issues situation in Spokane. He said Providence has seen an... Read more