Giants choke again, fall to lowly Falcons, 17-14

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Giants entered Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons as home favorites and with Eli Manning’s jersey being retired at halftime, many expected an inspired performance.

They did not get that.

For the second week in a row, the Giants choked late — both offensively and defensively — and fell in humiliating fashion.

With the loss, the Giants drop to 0-3 on the season.

Final score: Falcons 17, Giants 14

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Giants 3 3 0 8 14

Falcons 0 7 0 10 17

Keys to the game

  • The Giants had eight penalties for 53 yards.
  • In an anomaly, the Giants out-gained Atlanta, 346-296.
  • In another anomaly, the Giants won the time of possession battle, 31:51 to 28:09.

It was over when...

Facing a third-and-long with just over 2:00 remaining in the game, Daniel Jones dropped the ball off to Saquon Barkley who had a lead blocker (Ben Bredeson) and a ton of room to work.

Deion Jones completely side-stepped Bredeson, who literally got nothing but air, and managed to take Barkley to the ground. Not only did that prevent the first down, it forced the Giants to punt.

With just one timeout remaining, the Giants could do nothing to slow the clock. Or stop the Falcons for that matter. A few minutes later the game was over.

Players of the game

  • QB Daniel Jones (24/35 for 266 yards, 39 yards rushing)
  • WR Collin Johnson (5 receptions for 51 yards)
  • LB Azeez Ojulari (3 tackles, one sack, one QB hit)

Injuries

On the very first defensive series of the game, linebacker Blake Martinez went down and stayed down after missing a tackle on Cordarrelle Patterson. Trainers rushed onto the field to look at him and eventually helped him off to the sideline. He was later ushered into the locker-room and ruled out for the game with a knee injury.

Layer on in the first quarter, wide receiver Darius Slayton walked off gingerly and was promptly ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Midway through the second quarter, wide receiver Sterling Shepard left the field holding his right hamstring. He was attended to on the sideline and ruled out for the game.

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

