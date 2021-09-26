CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Lifestyle wrap: Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Michigan / wzzm13.com

'There's just so many people': Emergency rooms, hospital beds in West Michigan are overflowing

'There's just so many people': Emergency rooms, hospital beds in West Michigan are overflowing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As more people find themselves in need of immediate medical care, many are having to wait longer to get it. Three major medical networks in West Michigan agree that it's a growing problem. "Our hospitals are overflowing, ICUs are overflowing, and we're all quite busy," said... Read more

avatar

I have a great idea. How about we open up our boarders and let in millions more of unvacinated illegals and maybe in a circle back kind of way it would cut back on the overcrowding

6 likes 3 replies

avatar

Major virus outbreak happens. Virus highly contagious. Experts gather and decide work case scenario math. If nothing done the virus will explode exponentially and in a few months half the US population could be infected. Worst case estimated excess death toll around 9 million. Most deaths will indirectly result from hospitals being overrun and collapsing. Not enough beds and staff over worked causes deaths from all causes to increase. Need to lock down to keep people out the hospitals (Flatten the curve). Hospitals are the weak link. The primary goal becomes protecting the hospitals. The goal of the vaccine is to keep people out the hospitals. Must be rushed to market to prevent 9 million deaths. Vaccine may cause death and injury in shortened testing window. Will the potential deaths and injury be less than deaths if nothing is done? Yes. Go forward with vaccine. How to get people to take vaccine. Use fear of death if infected. Don't report adverse reactions to vaccine. The greater go

5 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Michigan / wkfr.com

Empty the Shelters Event Happening at 11 West Michigan Locations

Empty the Shelters Event Happening at 11 West Michigan Locations

Currently, animal shelters across Michigan are experiencing an overwhelming influx of animals to the point where some are having to turn animals away because they simply do not have room. In an effort to provide relief for the shelters and to find animals their forever homes, the Bissell Pet Foundation... Read more

avatar

Afghans will be happy to EAT THEM 😱. Be Careful of who adopts them ..........

1 reply

Grand Rapids / woodtv.com

Spectrum Health: Be mindful when going to the emergency room

Spectrum Health: Be mindful when going to the emergency room

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a surge of patients and a shortage of nursing staff, Spectrum Health providers are reminding patients to consider all options before visiting the emergency room. “We’re asking patients to more deliberately think about seeking emergency care and also more deliberately evaluate the choices that... Read more

avatar

I was sitting in my car wondering if I should go to the emergency room and I died so maybe I should have went

avatar

Correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't the majority of children taken to ER minority and low income? You know....the ones who can't afford health insurance, but also don't qualify for Medicaid. The name DeVos on the front of the building tells you all you need to know. Truth.

Grand Rapids / fox17online.com

We’re Open: Gluten-free, vegan bakery Rise appeals to everyone

We’re Open: Gluten-free, vegan bakery Rise appeals to everyone

“Everything we make is vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and dye-free,” says co-owner Nick Van Liere. But Rise Authentic Baking Company appeals to far more people than those who have special dietary needs. “We can feed everybody, and it's all delicious,” Nick says. Rise Authentic Baking Company, 1220 Fulton St W, Grand... Read more

avatar

🤔Can vegans eat pudding ..the answer is No..🎶You can't have any pudding 🎶if you don't eat your meat 🎶😉🤘✌🇺🇸••• -

