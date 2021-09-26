Lifestyle wrap: Grand Rapids
'There's just so many people': Emergency rooms, hospital beds in West Michigan are overflowing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As more people find themselves in need of immediate medical care, many are having to wait longer to get it. Three major medical networks in West Michigan agree that it's a growing problem. "Our hospitals are overflowing, ICUs are overflowing, and we're all quite busy," said... Read more
Empty the Shelters Event Happening at 11 West Michigan Locations
Currently, animal shelters across Michigan are experiencing an overwhelming influx of animals to the point where some are having to turn animals away because they simply do not have room. In an effort to provide relief for the shelters and to find animals their forever homes, the Bissell Pet Foundation... Read more
Spectrum Health: Be mindful when going to the emergency room
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a surge of patients and a shortage of nursing staff, Spectrum Health providers are reminding patients to consider all options before visiting the emergency room. “We’re asking patients to more deliberately think about seeking emergency care and also more deliberately evaluate the choices that... Read more
We’re Open: Gluten-free, vegan bakery Rise appeals to everyone
“Everything we make is vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and dye-free,” says co-owner Nick Van Liere. But Rise Authentic Baking Company appeals to far more people than those who have special dietary needs. “We can feed everybody, and it's all delicious,” Nick says. Rise Authentic Baking Company, 1220 Fulton St W, Grand... Read more
