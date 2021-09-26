Trending sports headlines in Baton Rouge

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

 5 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Baton Rouge area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Baton Rouge sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Central / lsureveille.com

Film Room: LSU offense, defense take strides against Central Michigan

Film Room: LSU offense, defense take strides against Central Michigan

Saturday night in Baton Rouge, the Tigers handled business, putting up 49 against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Tigers looked full of confidence and swagger on defense and offense. Max Johnson played with much more confidence last week. He is starting to gel with his favorite targets in Deion Smith,... Read more

Baton Rouge / houmatoday.com

Is Baton Rouge the best college football town in the US? Vote for LSU in new ESPN bracket

Is Baton Rouge the best college football town in the US? Vote for LSU in new ESPN bracket

Is Baton Rouge the best college football town in the country?. ESPN and Shell teamed up to figure it out. The Football Town Showdown was launched on Sept. 15 and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has made it to the second round of voting. In Round 2, Baton Rouge and LSU football... Read more

New Orleans / youtube.com

Mardi Gras for All Y'all 2021: Archie Manning Q&A

Mardi Gras for All Y'all 2021: Archie Manning Q&A

Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Archie Manning shares his family's Mardi Gras traditions. Read more

Baton Rouge / theadvocate.com

Smiley: The Saints have a Vatican version?

Smiley: The Saints have a Vatican version?

Kirk Guidry tells of his reaction to Tuesday's conflagration at the Caesars Superdome:. "As my wife and I took our daily walk in the French Quarter and CBD, we noticed black smoke coming from the Superdome. "We waited a while to see if it turned white, to indicate the Saints... Read more

