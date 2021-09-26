Trending sports headlines in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Baton Rouge area.

Film Room: LSU offense, defense take strides against Central Michigan Saturday night in Baton Rouge, the Tigers handled business, putting up 49 against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Tigers looked full of confidence and swagger on defense and offense. Max Johnson played with much more confidence last week. He is starting to gel with his favorite targets in Deion Smith,...

Is Baton Rouge the best college football town in the US? Vote for LSU in new ESPN bracket Is Baton Rouge the best college football town in the country?. ESPN and Shell teamed up to figure it out. The Football Town Showdown was launched on Sept. 15 and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has made it to the second round of voting. In Round 2, Baton Rouge and LSU football...

Mardi Gras for All Y'all 2021: Archie Manning Q&A Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Archie Manning shares his family's Mardi Gras traditions.

