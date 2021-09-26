What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in New Orleans
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Life in New Orleans has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Now Open Downtown, the New Poboyz Cajun-Creole Restaurant Wants to Honor Louisiana Legends
For the first customers of Poboyz Cajun Creole Kitchen, the restaurant was a welcome coincidence. They had planned to go to New Orleans, but Hurricane Ida derailed their trip. They stumbled upon Poboyz while strolling downtown, and it happened to be the restaurant’s first day open. “They were so pleased because they were so looking forward to eating New Orleans food,” says Randall Willhite, the owner of the Cajun-Creole food cart Poboyz. “It was kind of a meant-to-be thing.” Read more
The great gumbo debate: Does potato salad go in gumbo? See the results here
Do you put potato salad in your gumbo? That was the question we put to our readers in a poll sparked by Gov. John Bel Edwards. On social media, the state's leader asked folks whether they ate their gumbo with rice or potato salad. We decided to let the people... Read more
Can’t have gumbo without potato salad! I always put mine on the side of the gumbo bowl. In fact, just made chicken and andouille with a little okra last night and of course, potato salad!
2 likes
We always have a tray of potato salad in fridge... gumbo, spaghetti, seafood of any kind , BBQ, etc... put it on a catfish or shrimp po'boy dressed 😁
15 deaths among nursing home patients moved to warehouse
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The death toll has risen from seven to 15 among nursing home residents evacuated before Hurricane Ida to a warehouse where conditions were found too squalid for safety, the state health department said Thursday. However, a department statement noted that some deaths may be unrelated to... Read more
Just because a person was a Hospice patient doesn’t mean it was there time to die. Nobody should ever put anyone in a warehouse for a hurricane
2 likes
This man nor his affiliates should ever be allowed a license for care for life. Why didn't they contact family members ahead of time and send them "home"? Please be good to your children so you don't spend your last days like this...
1 like
HCA Healthcare contributes $225,000 to Hurricane Ida relief
HCA Healthcare and its Tulane Health System in New Orleans have donated $225,000 to community organizations to aid in Hurricane Ida recovery and relief efforts. Tulane Health System also assisted staff during and after the storm with lodging, meals, fuel, laundry and other needs so they could continue providing lifesaving care to patients, while HCA’s employee-sponsored financial assistance program distributed nearly $1 million in grants to colleagues in need. Read more