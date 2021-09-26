CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Trending sports headlines in Knoxville

Knoxville Journal
 5 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Knoxville area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Knoxville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Gainesville / dailyfloridapress.com

Another Tennessee / Florida chapter will be written on Saturday when the Vols set out to fight for No. 11 Gators to Face in Gainesville. Florida almost got No. Done 1 Alabama, and if I’m a Gators fan I’d love the opportunity to do a rematch against the Tide in December. Read more

Knoxville / iupuijags.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Two members of the IUPUI men's tennis team came up with big wins on day one of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship, hosted by the University of Tennessee on Thursday (Sept. 23). Sophomore Emil Jankowski started the day with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 win over Dayton's... Read more

Tennessee / wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 17 Tennessee will host No. 13 Auburn in its SEC home opener on Thursday, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on SECN+. UT, who is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and ranked No. 17 by Top Drawer Soccer, enters the game with a 7-1-0 record, having suffered its sole loss of the season last week in its SEC opener on the road at Arkansas, 3-1. Read more

Knoxville / youtube.com

Film archivist Bradley Reeves shares amazing video of Neyland Stadium in November 1942. Follow Bradley on YouTube to see more amazing video. Sept. 23, 2021-4pm. Read more

