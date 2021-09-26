Honolulu sports lineup: What’s trending

(HONOLULU, HI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Honolulu area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Honolulu sports. For more stories from the Honolulu area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Pandemic forces IRONMAN World Championship to move out of Kona for first time in 40-plus years HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time in more than 40 years, the IRONMAN World Championship will move outside of Hawaii due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural event will instead take place in St. George, Utah, on May 7, 2022, prior to returning to Kona with a new two-day race format in October. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Whitman Edges Bearcats, 3-2, Despite Queja's 18 Kills, Sato's 32 Digs SALEM, Ore. -- Dani Queja (Jr., OH, Ewa Beach, HI/Maryknoll School) registered a match-high 18 kills and Shyla Sato (Jr., LIB, Honolulu, HI/MId-Pacific Institute) led all players with 32 digs, but Whitman College outlasted Willamette University, 3-2, in a Northwest Conference volleyball match at Cone Field House on Friday, Sept. 24. The Blues rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Bearcats, 25-27, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10. Willamette earned 61 kills to just 51 kills for the Blues, but Whitman hit .180, while the Bearcats finished at .106. Willamette also held a 7-5 edge in service aces. Whitman claimed a 107-101 advantage in digs, as both teams displayed many outstanding defensive plays. The Blues also attained 15.0 team total blocks, while the Bearcats were credited with 6.0 team total blocks. The exceptional defense by both teams led to many long rallies. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Hawaii falls to Cal State Northridge in Big West soccer opener Hawaii’s strong start fizzled and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team opened the Big West season with a 3-2 loss to Cal State Northridge on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print... Read more

TOP VIEWED