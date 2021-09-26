Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Wichita area.

Wichita Wind Surge hope to find their power at home Friday in must-win playoff game The Wichita Wind Surge will need to win three straight games at Riverfront Stadium this weekend in order to capture the Minor League Baseball Double-A Central championship. Wichita finds itself in a 2-0 hole in the best-of-five championship series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, following 7-5 and 5-1 losses Tuesday and Wednesday in Springdale, Arkansas. Read more

District explains tightened student attendance rules for City League football games WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Thursday, Sept. 23, announced new rules in place for attendance at football games in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League). Beginning immediately, high school student attendance will be limited to students from the two competing schools and all students must... Read more

New safety guidelines for Greater Wichita Athletic League football games go into effect immediately WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New safety guidelines have been put in place for Greater Wichita Athletic League football games. On Thursday, the Assistant Superintendent of secondary schools for Wichita Public Schools, Amanda Kingrey sent out the new guidelines. The guidelines have been put in place to create the safest possible... Read more

