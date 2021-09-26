CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
 5 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Wichita area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Wichita sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wichita / kansas.com

Wichita Wind Surge hope to find their power at home Friday in must-win playoff game

Wichita Wind Surge hope to find their power at home Friday in must-win playoff game

The Wichita Wind Surge will need to win three straight games at Riverfront Stadium this weekend in order to capture the Minor League Baseball Double-A Central championship. Wichita finds itself in a 2-0 hole in the best-of-five championship series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, following 7-5 and 5-1 losses Tuesday and Wednesday in Springdale, Arkansas. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wichita / catchitkansas.com

District explains tightened student attendance rules for City League football games

District explains tightened student attendance rules for City League football games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Thursday, Sept. 23, announced new rules in place for attendance at football games in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League). Beginning immediately, high school student attendance will be limited to students from the two competing schools and all students must... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wichita / ksn.com

New safety guidelines for Greater Wichita Athletic League football games go into effect immediately

New safety guidelines for Greater Wichita Athletic League football games go into effect immediately

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New safety guidelines have been put in place for Greater Wichita Athletic League football games. On Thursday, the Assistant Superintendent of secondary schools for Wichita Public Schools, Amanda Kingrey sent out the new guidelines. The guidelines have been put in place to create the safest possible... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wichita / ksn.com

Competitive Drive: Youth Jiu-Jitsu club seeing success on the mat

Competitive Drive: Youth Jiu-Jitsu club seeing success on the mat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Alpha ICT Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling has been focusing on teaching children different forms of martial arts to help with teaching life skills and self-defense. “They’re learning leadership,” explained coach Roland Harris. “They’re learning honor, they’re learning responsibility. You know, I always tell them we’re a martial... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News

Comments / 0

Community Policy