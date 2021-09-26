Nashville sports digest: Top stories today

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Nashville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Lane Kiffin watches 5-star Barion Brown practice in Nashville Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was in Tennessee on Thursday to visit practice for Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn, which includes a main target for Kiffin and his coaching staff: five-star wide receiver Barion Brown. Brown is the No. 14 overall player in the On300 rankings and the second-best wideout behind... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Panthers-Texans tonight, Murder rate surges, WWE adds woke wrestler, BLM vs. vaccine mandates in NYC Here are the topics Clay covers on this Thursday September 23rd 2021 edition of Outkick the Show: 0:15 - Outkick the Tailgate at Vanderbilt Saturday 0:52 - Colts vs. Titans Fanduel - Head to https://bit.ly/2OT4X0H for all your betting needs! 1:27 - Panthers vs. Texans Game Tonight 3:08 - Murder Rate Surges In 2020, All Time High 8:00 - Horses Banned At Border 11:01 - To learn more about farmland ownership, contact Farmfolio at farmfolio.net/clay! 13:20 - Masking Children vs. Chicago Child Murder Rate 16:37 - WWE Debuts Woke Wrestler 17:43 - Communists Want To Take Over Country Through Social Media 20:14 - BLM Chapter Leader Calls Vaccine Mandates “Racist” 23:40 - DBAP Unless You Need To SBAP SUBSCRIBE to Outkick for new videos every day: https://bit.ly/OutkickYouTube​ Sign up for Outkick VIP:https://www.outkick.com/vip/​ Shop Outkick gear: https://www.outkick.com/outkick-shop/​ Watch the latest from Outkick the Show: https://www.youtube.com/c/OutKick/videos​ Read more from Outkick: https://outkick.com​ Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Outkick360​ Like Outkick on Facebook: https://bit.ly/OutkickFacebook​ Follow Outkick on Twitter: https://bit.ly/OutkickTwitter​ Follow OutKick on Instagram: https://bit.ly/OutkickInstagram​ Follow OutKick on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/OKTC​ Follow OutKick on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OutKickTheCoverage​ Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Dores Host Mason Rudolph Championship NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt women’s golf team returns to Franklin to host the annual Mason Rudolph Championship starting Friday and running through Sunday. “We are so excited to once again host the Mason Rudolph after last year’s event was canceled,” said head coach Greg Allen. “We feel like we have one of the best set ups in college golf with the Vanderbilt Legends Club. It’s cool to bring in teams from all over the country and allow them to experience the southern hospitality and charm of Franklin and see Nashville.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE