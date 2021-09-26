CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville sports digest: Top stories today

 5 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Lane Kiffin watches 5-star Barion Brown practice in Nashville

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was in Tennessee on Thursday to visit practice for Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn, which includes a main target for Kiffin and his coaching staff: five-star wide receiver Barion Brown. Brown is the No. 14 overall player in the On300 rankings and the second-best wideout behind... Read more

Hey Barion,don't go to Ole Miss.stay in state and come play for the Memphis Tigers.

1 like 1 dislike 1 reply

Panthers-Texans tonight, Murder rate surges, WWE adds woke wrestler, BLM vs. vaccine mandates in NYC

Here are the topics Clay covers on this Thursday September 23rd 2021 edition of Outkick the Show: 0:15 - Outkick the Tailgate at Vanderbilt Saturday 0:52 - Colts vs. Titans Fanduel 1:27 - Panthers vs. Texans Game Tonight 3:08 - Murder Rate Surges In 2020, All Time High 8:00 - Horses Banned At Border 13:20 - Masking Children vs. Chicago Child Murder Rate 16:37 - WWE Debuts Woke Wrestler 17:43 - Communists Want To Take Over Country Through Social Media 20:14 - BLM Chapter Leader Calls Vaccine Mandates "Racist"

Dores Host Mason Rudolph Championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt women’s golf team returns to Franklin to host the annual Mason Rudolph Championship starting Friday and running through Sunday. “We are so excited to once again host the Mason Rudolph after last year’s event was canceled,” said head coach Greg Allen. “We feel like we have one of the best set ups in college golf with the Vanderbilt Legends Club. It’s cool to bring in teams from all over the country and allow them to experience the southern hospitality and charm of Franklin and see Nashville.” Read more

Final from Nashville • Georgia 62 • Vandy 0

QuoteGeorgia Bulldogs have the Vanderbilt Commodores coming up at noon this Saturday in Nashville, and that calls for some Vandy observations by Lewis Grizzard, both real and projected. Spain couldn't beat Vanderbilt for God's sake!" And this:. "The only thing uglier than a bowling shoe is Gloria Vanderbilt." "You know... Read more

