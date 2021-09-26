Your Tulsa lifestyle news
Happy birthday, QuikTrip, which opened its first store on this day in 1958
Happy birthday to Tulsa-based QuikTrip, which opened its first store on this day 63 years ago in 1958. Here's a look at the popular convenience store chain since then. Read more
Governor Stitt Tours Tulsa ER That Provides Monoclonal Antibody Treatments
Governor Kevin Stitt is looking for answers after the federal government put new limits on orders of monoclonal antibody treatments to treat COVID-19. The Governor was in Tulsa on Thursday touring a medical center that provides the treatments. The Governor had other events in Tulsa Thursday morning, but came to... Read more
our governor in Oklahoma does not care about the people in Oklahoma he's only there to get publicity so he can run later on for president like he said he might he needs to resign he also needs to have his personal finances audited he is no good for Oklahoma vote him out if he runs again
he's a very selfish man who only cares for political gain.. Oklahoma can and will do better than this after Mary Fallon and now this ..wake up people!
Tulsa Public Schools partners with St. Francis to provide free COVID-19 shots for students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools is partnering up with workers from St. Francis hospital to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations to students. Those vaccinations will be available for students ages 12 and older. Volunteers said free vaccinations will also be available for students' family members. School officials said those... Read more
Tulsa Public Schools Board Member Faces Long Road To Recovery From COVID-19
A Tulsa Public Schools board member has recovered enough from COVID-19 to again attend board meetings, but Dr. Jerry Griffin believes his recovery has a long way to go. Griffin was diagnosed in early August and hospitalized after collapsing at home. After two weeks in the hospital, and now four... Read more