Your Tulsa lifestyle news

Happy birthday, QuikTrip, which opened its first store on this day in 1958 Happy birthday to Tulsa-based QuikTrip, which opened its first store on this day 63 years ago in 1958. Here's a look at the popular convenience store chain since then.

Governor Stitt Tours Tulsa ER That Provides Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Governor Kevin Stitt is looking for answers after the federal government put new limits on orders of monoclonal antibody treatments to treat COVID-19. The Governor was in Tulsa on Thursday touring a medical center that provides the treatments. The Governor had other events in Tulsa Thursday morning, but came to...

Tulsa Public Schools partners with St. Francis to provide free COVID-19 shots for students TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools is partnering up with workers from St. Francis hospital to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations to students. Those vaccinations will be available for students ages 12 and older. Volunteers said free vaccinations will also be available for students' family members. School officials said those...

