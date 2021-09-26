Your Pompano Beach lifestyle news
South Florida’s got crabs: Why are Cajun seafood boil restaurants popping up all over? | VIDEO
You can’t seem to throw a claw these days in South Florida without hitting a Cajun-themed boiled crab restaurant. They barely existed here a few years ago. Now fast-casual crab restaurants are scuttling into pandemic-emptied Ruby Tuesdays, Roadhouse Grills and Metro Diners at the blistering pace of Spirit of Halloween stores. They all bear crabby names that are dizzyingly similar, like ... Read more
I’m from Maryland restaurants here don’t know how to cook seafood ! Best seafood here is Grouper
Heard DeSantis had crabs from his new boyfriend Florida surgeon general, the refugee from Nigeria.
Passengers frustrated by canceled flights at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Passengers expressed their frustration Friday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as several flights were canceled overnight. “I’ve been sitting at the airport since 2 o’clock,” Lisa Pilot said. “I’ve been sitting here for five hours and it’s been a horrific experience to say the least.” Read more
People just need to grow up. Things happen. All kinds of things can negatively impact airline operations. Deal with it like adults instead of whining, entitled adolescents.
there is a major shortage in pilots caused by the deep cuts last year. the rules of how many hours a day they can be on duty are still limited
Parents react to Gov. DeSantis’ new stance on student quarantine periods
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – When it comes to quarantine rules following a positive COVID-19 test, some parents in Broward County believe the governor has the right idea. “I’m glad that the governor gives us certain options,” says parent Audrey Foy who supports Governor Ron DeSantis’ new quarantine stance. “If that... Read more
excellent news. Thank you Governor, you continue to lead the country in freedom and rationality. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Ha my kids will be vaccinated in the next couple of months so I'm good. This is what they want and asked for. When their kids start having adverse reactions to covid.....O WELL!!!!
Long-closed restaurant shows no sign of ever reopening
Fort Lauderdale – A Yelp reviewer in December of 2006 expressed hope that Topanga would reopen. But 15 years later, the restaurant’s doors remain closed and there’s no sign anything will change. Located at Commercial Boulevard and Federal Highway, Topanga is still fondly remembered on social media. “I used to... Read more
Probably a lot of mold and mildew inside the building due to the air conditioning being shut off for 15 years
SOMEBODY HAS TO KNOW WHY IT CLOSED, BUT MUST BE AFRAID OF TELLING FOR SOME REASON
