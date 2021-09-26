Virginia Beach sports digest: Top stories today
TES Girls Field Hockey vs. St. Catherine
2021 Amateur Sports Alliance of North America World Series hosted in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 27, 2021. Thousands of people made their way to Virginia Beach this week for a softball tournament through the 2021 Amateur Sports Alliance of North America World Series (ASANA.) Players came all the way from Washington... Read more
Volleyball Closes Out Road Trip With Loss
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.. -- The Guilford College women's volleyball rounded out its two-game road trip with a tough loss at Virginia Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon, 3-0. THE BASICS. Scores: 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-22 Records: Va. Wesleyan 11-3 (3-0 ODAC), Guilford 3-10 (0-3 ODAC) Location: TowneBank Arena - Virginia Beach,... Read more
The Locker Room | September 24
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury topped Lake Taylor in our 757 Showdown, Oscar Smith bounced back from its first loss since the 2019 state championship game and two Virginia Beach teams remained unbeaten on the season. Click the video to view this week's edition of The Locker Room. Read more
