Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach sports digest: Top stories today

 5 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Virginia Beach sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Virginia Beach / youtube.com

TES Girls Field Hockey vs. St. Catherine

TES Girls Field Hockey vs. St. Catherine

Virginia Beach / 13newsnow.com

2021 Amateur Sports Alliance of North America World Series hosted in Virginia Beach

2021 Amateur Sports Alliance of North America World Series hosted in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 27, 2021. Thousands of people made their way to Virginia Beach this week for a softball tournament through the 2021 Amateur Sports Alliance of North America World Series (ASANA.) Players came all the way from Washington... Read more

Virginia Beach / guilfordquakers.com

Volleyball Closes Out Road Trip With Loss

Volleyball Closes Out Road Trip With Loss

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.. -- The Guilford College women's volleyball rounded out its two-game road trip with a tough loss at Virginia Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon, 3-0. THE BASICS. Scores: 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-22 Records: Va. Wesleyan 11-3 (3-0 ODAC), Guilford 3-10 (0-3 ODAC) Location: TowneBank Arena - Virginia Beach,... Read more

Norfolk / wtkr.com

The Locker Room | September 24

The Locker Room | September 24

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury topped Lake Taylor in our 757 Showdown, Oscar Smith bounced back from its first loss since the 2019 state championship game and two Virginia Beach teams remained unbeaten on the season. Click the video to view this week's edition of The Locker Room. Read more

ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

