Trending local sports in Salt Lake City

Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Slate at Cal Fall Invite
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis team heads to Berkeley, California, to participate in the Cal Fall Invitational from Friday through Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts. The annual event will feature 14 teams vying for singles and doubles titles. The Utes will... Read more
Bruce Summerhays Named Men's Golf Head Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – Westminster College Athletics announced the hiring of Bruce Summerhays Jr. as the newest Westminster Men's Golf Head Coach, on Thursday. The Utah native and 2020 PGA Professional National Championship Qualifier spent the previous 13 years as a PGA professional and director of golf across the nation and was most recently the general manager at Wolf Creek Resort & Golf Club in Eden, Utah. Read more
Tony Finau’s Leadership, Power, To Play Pivotal Role In Upcoming Ryder Cup
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau is poised to play a key role in hopefully helping the United States of America to a victory over Europe in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits this upcoming weekend. Finau, 32, enters the event as one of the older players on his team, despite... Read more
Utah colleges launch 'esports' teams
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alec Parent, a junior at the University of Utah, had to convince his parents before joining varsity esports, the competitive leagues for video gaming at the collegiate level. Now, as one of Utah’s star players, he’s won $1,000 a year in scholarships and splits tournament winnings with his teammates. Read more
