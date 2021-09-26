Trending local sports in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Salt Lake City area.

Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Slate at Cal Fall Invite SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis team heads to Berkeley, California, to participate in the Cal Fall Invitational from Friday through Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts. The annual event will feature 14 teams vying for singles and doubles titles. The Utes will... Read more

Bruce Summerhays Named Men's Golf Head Coach SALT LAKE CITY – Westminster College Athletics announced the hiring of Bruce Summerhays Jr. as the newest Westminster Men's Golf Head Coach, on Thursday. The Utah native and 2020 PGA Professional National Championship Qualifier spent the previous 13 years as a PGA professional and director of golf across the nation and was most recently the general manager at Wolf Creek Resort & Golf Club in Eden, Utah. Read more

Tony Finau’s Leadership, Power, To Play Pivotal Role In Upcoming Ryder Cup SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau is poised to play a key role in hopefully helping the United States of America to a victory over Europe in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits this upcoming weekend. Finau, 32, enters the event as one of the older players on his team, despite... Read more

