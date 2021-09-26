Sports wrap: Rochester

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Rochester sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Celebrating John Kucko’s 30 years at News 8 WROC ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday marks exactly 30 years at News 8 WROC for John Kucko. John joined the team on September 25, 1991 and back then it was all about covering major sporting events, like the 19 Super Bowls he would attend. Even in his sports role, he showed... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Women's Hockey Set for Colgate Weekend Tilt ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The RIT women's hockey team continues its season with two non-conference games opposite Colgate, Friday and Saturday. The Tigers travel to Hamilton on Friday for a 5 p.m. puck drop and return for their season-opener at the Gene Polisseni Center, Saturday at 6 p.m. FOLLOW LIVE. Friday's... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Vote for Play of the Week: Sept. 23 ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for Sept. 23, the first Play of the Week for the school year. Watch the videos below, then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE