Your Raleigh lifestyle news

LOCAL PICK

New clear bag policy, COVID protocols: Here's what you need to know about this year's NC State Fair This year, the fair will be implementing a clear bag policy and visitors do not have to be vaccinated against COVID to enter the fairgrounds. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Campaign pushes back, threatens to sue City of Raleigh over vaccine mandate for employees RALEIGH, N.C. (WNNC) – It has been roughly a week since the City of Raleigh’s new vaccine requirement for its employees kicked in. Employees must be fully vaccinated to be eligible for promotions. However, the people behind a GoFundMe campaign representing city employees say the city is wrong. The fundraiser... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

43-year-old pastor with ‘gift to preach’ dies after COVID diagnosis, NC church says A North Carolina pastor with a “gift” for preaching was in a hospital for weeks with COVID-19, his church said. Kermit Wilson Jr., the leader of New Life Ministries in Greensboro, was placed in intensive care for 41 days. While he was on a ventilator, his congregation took to social media to call for prayers of healing. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE