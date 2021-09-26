Your Raleigh lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh News Watch
 5 days ago

North Carolina / abc11.com

New clear bag policy, COVID protocols: Here's what you need to know about this year's NC State Fair

This year, the fair will be implementing a clear bag policy and visitors do not have to be vaccinated against COVID to enter the fairgrounds. Read more

I'll save my money and stay home.... The fair organization should be more worried with making sure the fair rides are set up and properly inspected, along with the ride workers....

The fair should be the last thing on anyone's mind. Common Sense is needed these days.

Raleigh / cbs17.com

Campaign pushes back, threatens to sue City of Raleigh over vaccine mandate for employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNNC) – It has been roughly a week since the City of Raleigh’s new vaccine requirement for its employees kicked in. Employees must be fully vaccinated to be eligible for promotions. However, the people behind a GoFundMe campaign representing city employees say the city is wrong. The fundraiser... Read more

Okay you won’t get vaccinated you won’t wear a mask then be prepared to get another job. Can’t force other folks to be at risk.

Get a new job then. Nobody is forcing you to follow the rules in NC it's a Right to work State after all.  Don't like it? Try Texas or Florida!

Greensboro / heraldsun.com

43-year-old pastor with ‘gift to preach’ dies after COVID diagnosis, NC church says

A North Carolina pastor with a “gift” for preaching was in a hospital for weeks with COVID-19, his church said. Kermit Wilson Jr., the leader of New Life Ministries in Greensboro, was placed in intensive care for 41 days. While he was on a ventilator, his congregation took to social media to call for prayers of healing. Read more

Raleigh / wnct.com

Gov. Cooper calls low vaccination rate among prison employees ‘most concerning’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) called the low COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees in state prisons “the most concerning” of the new data released in recent days about how many workers under his authority are fully vaccinated. The Office of State Human Resources released additional data Wednesday,... Read more

Since DPS has over 35,000 employees and few deaths, i think herd immunity has arrived in the prison system.

very much so when Inmates who are high risk cant get proper health care to begin with. it has to be brought in by prison employees cause inmates cant go out in public. same thing with law enforcement. they get covid and have big fund raisers for them. even though the have insurance and paid sick leave. if they not vaccinated shouldn't be around public. follow law or go to jail. but the employees dont have consequences for thier behavior or lack of following protocols and mandates

