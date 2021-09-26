CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things we want to see when the Sounders play Sporting Kansas City

By Mark Kastner
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst place is on the line today when the Seattle Sounders visit Sporting KC for a match being played on FS1. Here’s what we’re hoping to see. Wednesday night was not ideal. It wasn’t just that the Sounders lost a cup final but the way they conceded the three goals to León in the second half. All of them came down to avoidable mistakes from Seattle’s defenders. It’s a disappointing way to lose any game but especially one with a trophy on the line.

