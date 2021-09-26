Sports wrap: Birmingham
WOMEN'S TENNIS TRAVELS TO SAMFORD FOR BULLDOG INVITATIONAL
MOBILE, Ala. – The University of South Alabama women's tennis team will participate in its second tournament of the fall in Birmingham, Ala., at the Bulldog Invitational, hosted by Samford, at the Pat M. Courting Tennis Pavilion. The Jags will take to the courts at 10 a.m. on Friday in... Read more
UAB Women’s Soccer Hosts WKU
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's soccer team continues Conference USA play on Friday night when it hosts WKU at BBVA Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. UAB is coming off a 1-0 setback at Old Dominion on Sunday. The Blazers opened C-USA play with a 2-0 victory over LA Tech on Sept.16. Asha Zuniga and Lexxe Lipsey each scored for the Blazers while Anika Toth earned a clean sheet by making three stops. Read more
Alabama high school football game halted after gunfire outside stadium; 1 hospitalized
An Alabama high school football game was shut down Friday night following gunfire outside the stadium that left at least one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at Fairfield High Preparatory School. Fairfield, which was celebrating its Homecoming festivities, was playing Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin High School. Authorities said... Read more
Areas of Birmingham suburbs I remember being nice neighborhoods I drove to and worked for years, need to be erased and started over. But, the thugs who moved in, grew up there and ruined it would just ruin it again.
Kids having to remember stuff like this going on during their childhood is so sad. This stuff must stop.
BJCC announces parking plan for newly constructed Protective Stadium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The parking plan for the newly constructed Protective Stadium and renovated Legacy Arena was released Friday by the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The plan highlights the accommodations in place for those attending the venues. Accessible parking spaces are found throughout the BJCC’s parking plan, with a concentration... Read more