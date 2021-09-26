CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Sports wrap: Birmingham

Birmingham Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Birmingham area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Birmingham sports. For more stories from the Birmingham area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

South Alabama / usajaguars.com

WOMEN'S TENNIS TRAVELS TO SAMFORD FOR BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

WOMEN'S TENNIS TRAVELS TO SAMFORD FOR BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of South Alabama women's tennis team will participate in its second tournament of the fall in Birmingham, Ala., at the Bulldog Invitational, hosted by Samford, at the Pat M. Courting Tennis Pavilion. The Jags will take to the courts at 10 a.m. on Friday in... Read more

Birmingham / uabsports.com

UAB Women’s Soccer Hosts WKU

UAB Women’s Soccer Hosts WKU

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's soccer team continues Conference USA play on Friday night when it hosts WKU at BBVA Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. UAB is coming off a 1-0 setback at Old Dominion on Sunday. The Blazers opened C-USA play with a 2-0 victory over LA Tech on Sept.16. Asha Zuniga and Lexxe Lipsey each scored for the Blazers while Anika Toth earned a clean sheet by making three stops. Read more

Alabama / al.com

Alabama high school football game halted after gunfire outside stadium; 1 hospitalized

Alabama high school football game halted after gunfire outside stadium; 1 hospitalized

An Alabama high school football game was shut down Friday night following gunfire outside the stadium that left at least one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at Fairfield High Preparatory School. Fairfield, which was celebrating its Homecoming festivities, was playing Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin High School. Authorities said... Read more

Birmingham / abc3340.com

BJCC announces parking plan for newly constructed Protective Stadium

BJCC announces parking plan for newly constructed Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The parking plan for the newly constructed Protective Stadium and renovated Legacy Arena was released Friday by the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The plan highlights the accommodations in place for those attending the venues. Accessible parking spaces are found throughout the BJCC’s parking plan, with a concentration... Read more

