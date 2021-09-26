Your Bakersfield lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Life in Bakersfield has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Bakersfield / rewind981.com

Bakersfield woman is desperate for a help for her dying husband is now suing Adventist to force ivermectin COVID treatment

It what can only be described as a final attempt of desperation. A Bakersfield woman is suing Adventist Health to force the hospital to treat her husband with ivermectin, a medication for parasitic diseases that some on Youtube have proposed as a treatment for COVID-19. The plaintiff’s family appears to... Read more

Comments
avatar

Patients have no right to dictate what kind of specific treatments to receive. This has been the rule ever since Medicine came into being. Doctors diagnose and prescribe treatment. Not the patients' call! Sorry that's just the way it is.

10 likes 7 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

Full of lies and half truth. The drug is commonly used by humans. Nurse on YouTube said they are murdering people, nothing less. Giving drugs that cause lung inflammation, not stopping. Quit a 120 dollar a hour job. But typical for this news site. Glenn Beck and others were cured by drugs that don’t work, or so they say. Look who is saying. Question everything. Government doesn’t want that.

20 likes 6 dislikes 3 replies

Bakersfield / bakersfieldnow.com

Kern County Fair 2021: What a fair during a pandemic looks like

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's day two of the Kern County Fair, and the fairgrounds are once again filled with guests excited about the food, concerts and festivities. It's nice to have some normalcy back. The kids need it — we all need it," said guest Holly Kuntz. While masks... Read more

Comments
avatar

It must be exciting!! I can tell by all the NON-EXISTING comments about how much great fun n it was! Is! Will be? I don't know because I don't go!!🤔😮🤐

1 like 1 reply

avatar

My husband went and said it was sadly dead, but I got a funnel cake out of it.

Bakersfield / kget.com

Kern Public Health reports reduction of 185 cases after state runs data batch update and finds duplicate cases reported

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department reported a reduction of 185 COVID-19 cases Thursday. The negative number is a result of a data batch update run by the state that found duplicated COVID-19 case records between April 28, 2020 and Sept. 17, 2021. The state’s process... Read more

Comments
avatar

I don't think anybody's surprised by this.... it's across-the-board in every state, every county, in every city. They have inflated the numbers to make you want the poison vaccine, its part of the plan. And their sheep blindly follow to their eventual deaths.

Bakersfield / bakersfield.com

PETE TITTL: Winner, winner, fried chicken dinner at Mom's House

We've been living with a lot of disruption in the restaurant business due to the pandemic, so I occasionally get emails from readers asking about places that have closed. Some temporary, some permanent. One of the most popular subjects has been the old J's Place in the northwest. It may... Read more

Comments
avatar

When they closed down for Covid, I was devastated. When they opened temporarily for curbside/take out I was ecstatic until I got a half raw piece of chicken. They closed again and it was killing me not to have closure. Nov’s Soul Food behind the old Montgomery Wards filled the void for a bit but it wasn’t the same. Glad Moms is up and running. This big boy needs his chicken

