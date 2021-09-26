Omaha sports digest: Top stories today
(OMAHA, NE) Omaha sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Omaha sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Community rallies to help Omaha mom with terminal cancer attend daughter's volleyball game
When Omaha firemen rolled volleyball mom Terri Hagedorn into the Millard South High School gym Thursday night, fans in yellow on both sides rose and gave her a standing ovation. Everyone cried as they clapped, Patriots coach Jaisa Poppleton said. Terri’s daughter Emily Hagedorn, a senior outside hitter for Millard... Read more
Singleton to take over Midland softball program
Midland promoted Beth Singleton to the head coaching position of the Warriors softball program Thursday. Singleton transitions into the head coaching role after spending the past six seasons as an assistant coach in the program under Mike Heard, who recently left to become the head softball coach at Nebraska-Omaha. “I... Read more
Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Dom Rezac
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senior running back Dom Rezac set a new Westside record last Friday with 308 total yards in the Warriors win over Papio South. It broke the previous mark set by former Husker Collins Okafor in 2007. Rezac beat it by one yard. “The scheme that Papio... Read more
Women's Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw with #25 Georgetown
Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's soccer team posted a 1-1 draw with #25 Georgetown in the BIG EAST opener for both squads on Thursday, Sept. 23. Following Thursday's action the Bluejays at 6-2-2 on the season, while Georgetown moved to 4-0-5. The Bluejays seized the lead in the third minute (2:10) as sophomoreAbigail Santana flipped a crossing shot past Georgetown goalkeeper Allie Augur from left to right. Santana received the ball from junior Renée Pountney along the left side of the box. Using the outside of her foot she was able to loft the ball over a defender and into the net. Read more
Comments / 0