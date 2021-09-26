Omaha sports digest: Top stories today

(OMAHA, NE) Omaha sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Community rallies to help Omaha mom with terminal cancer attend daughter's volleyball game When Omaha firemen rolled volleyball mom Terri Hagedorn into the Millard South High School gym Thursday night, fans in yellow on both sides rose and gave her a standing ovation. Everyone cried as they clapped, Patriots coach Jaisa Poppleton said. Terri’s daughter Emily Hagedorn, a senior outside hitter for Millard... Read more

Singleton to take over Midland softball program Midland promoted Beth Singleton to the head coaching position of the Warriors softball program Thursday. Singleton transitions into the head coaching role after spending the past six seasons as an assistant coach in the program under Mike Heard, who recently left to become the head softball coach at Nebraska-Omaha. “I... Read more

Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Dom Rezac OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senior running back Dom Rezac set a new Westside record last Friday with 308 total yards in the Warriors win over Papio South. It broke the previous mark set by former Husker Collins Okafor in 2007. Rezac beat it by one yard. “The scheme that Papio... Read more

