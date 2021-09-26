CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Omaha sports digest: Top stories today

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 5 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) Omaha sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Omaha sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Omaha / omaha.com

Community rallies to help Omaha mom with terminal cancer attend daughter's volleyball game

Community rallies to help Omaha mom with terminal cancer attend daughter's volleyball game

When Omaha firemen rolled volleyball mom Terri Hagedorn into the Millard South High School gym Thursday night, fans in yellow on both sides rose and gave her a standing ovation. Everyone cried as they clapped, Patriots coach Jaisa Poppleton said. Terri’s daughter Emily Hagedorn, a senior outside hitter for Millard... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Omaha / fremonttribune.com

Singleton to take over Midland softball program

Singleton to take over Midland softball program

Midland promoted Beth Singleton to the head coaching position of the Warriors softball program Thursday. Singleton transitions into the head coaching role after spending the past six seasons as an assistant coach in the program under Mike Heard, who recently left to become the head softball coach at Nebraska-Omaha. “I... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Omaha / wowt.com

Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Dom Rezac

Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Dom Rezac

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senior running back Dom Rezac set a new Westside record last Friday with 308 total yards in the Warriors win over Papio South. It broke the previous mark set by former Husker Collins Okafor in 2007. Rezac beat it by one yard. “The scheme that Papio... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Omaha / gocreighton.com

Women's Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw with #25 Georgetown

Women's Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw with #25 Georgetown

Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's soccer team posted a 1-1 draw with #25 Georgetown in the BIG EAST opener for both squads on Thursday, Sept. 23. Following Thursday's action the Bluejays at 6-2-2 on the season, while Georgetown moved to 4-0-5. The Bluejays seized the lead in the third minute (2:10) as sophomoreAbigail Santana flipped a crossing shot past Georgetown goalkeeper Allie Augur from left to right. Santana received the ball from junior Renée Pountney along the left side of the box. Using the outside of her foot she was able to loft the ball over a defender and into the net. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
Omaha, NE
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne
Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
295
Followers
491
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy