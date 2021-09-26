Top Colorado Springs sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Colorado Springs area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jefferson County / dailycoloradonews.com

CU Boulder Expands – Colorado Information, Climate, and Sports activities

CU Boulder Expands – Colorado Information, Climate, and Sports activities

Leticia Stauch homicide trial goes forwardA choose in Colorado Springs dominated Thursday that there was sufficient proof to maneuver Leticia Stauch’s homicide trial ahead. Semi Strikes I-70 Bridge in Lakewood, take offThe motive force of a utility car touring on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County hit a part of a bridge after which left the realm. Read more

Colorado Springs / nptelegraph.com

Randy Corley to announce 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Randy Corley to announce 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — North Platte’s Randy Corley will announce the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the 20th time, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has announced. Corley’s wife, Michelle, will be part of the NFR team for the first time as one of three event timers, according to a... Read more

Colorado / gazette.com

Northern Colorado still dealing with COVID issues, preparing to face Northern Arizona

Northern Colorado still dealing with COVID issues, preparing to face Northern Arizona

Ed McCaffrey isn’t allowed to release the names of the players on his roster that are a part of the team’s ongoing COVID-19 issues, but if you compared the starting lineup from last week’s loss to Lamar to the previous week’s win at Houston Baptist, it would be pretty obvious, according to McCaffrey. Read more

Colorado Springs / kktv.com

CHSAA football state championships return to Mile High, fall dates and locations announced

CHSAA football state championships return to Mile High, fall dates and locations announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a year hiatus, football state finals are headed back to Colorado’s grandest sports venue. On Thursday, CHSAA released dates and locations for fall 2021 state championships across all sports. Football championship games for 4A/5A will be played at Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos. The tradition was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games from 6-man to 3A will take place at CSU-Pueblo’s Thunderbowl. Read more

#Sports News

