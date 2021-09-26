CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Lifestyle wrap: Buffalo

Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) Life in Buffalo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New York / wblk.com

Almost 80,000 Fully Vaccinated People in New York State Have Gotten COVID-19

Almost 80,000 Fully Vaccinated People in New York State Have Gotten COVID-19

Nearly 80,000 New Yorkers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases reported to the New York State Health Department were 78,416, as of September 20, 2021, according to Governor Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 update,. The breakthrough data shows that as of September 20, 2021, the New York... Read more

Comments
avatar

EXPLAIN THIS .... Teachers who are vaccinated DONT have to get Covid tested periodically . MEANWHILE they CAN still get it ..... give to others AND our leaders STILL DEMAND A VAX 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼

65 likes 2 dislikes 16 replies

avatar

they have been saying from the beginning that the vaccine does NOT stop you from getting COVID it just keeps you from dying from it. the FLU vaccine does not keep you from getting the flu it just protects you from the worst of it. children are not vaccinated yet so yes the vaccinated teachers who get COVID can make the children sick.

18 likes 2 dislikes 10 replies

apnews.com

Harris ‘View’ interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19

Harris 'View' interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ live interview on “The View” was abruptly delayed Friday after two hosts of the talk show learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Harris was to join them on the set. Cohost Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro were... Read more

Comments
avatar

This was all a set up no one has covid she had to bail the Arizona audit is getting ready to come out and it shows trump win and massive fraud not to mention all the other issues going on with the Biden administration

763 likes 110 dislikes 348 replies

avatar

Thank goodness for the delay in her interview..it's ironic that she has time to be on television show but not doing her job..she is all about excuses..she should be excused from her job...permanently..

909 likes 54 dislikes 133 replies

New York / audacy.com

Catholic Health: Unvaccinated employees without medical exemption or religious exemption request to be placed on unpaid leave

Catholic Health: Unvaccinated employees without medical exemption or religious exemption request to be placed on unpaid leave

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - As hospitals scramble to ensure their employees receive the COVID vaccination before the Monday New York State COVID vaccine mandate deadline, one local hospital group is warning employees of serious ramifications if the deadline is not met. Catholic Health, in a statement Friday, announced it will... Read more

Comments
avatar

we fight for religious freedom, but the catholic health doesn't care about the freedom of being able to say what goes in our own bodies. They should be fighting for this, not forcing people with their jobs.

13 likes 7 replies

avatar

if it were a Muslim or some other non catholic/Christian faith still claiming a similar exemption (with backed scripture), then those people would automatically be given the exemption....THINK ABOUT IT!

7 likes 1 reply

Buffalo / wgrz.com

Health care workers must be vaccinated by Monday or lose their jobs

Health care workers must be vaccinated by Monday or lose their jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in August that by September 27, those working at health care facilities must be vaccinated or they can no longer work there. Gov. Kathy Hochul has stood by this even after she took over. "Every single person who ends up in your... Read more

Comments
avatar

What's Wrong with Those Mentally Privileged White People? Do These Moron's Put Their Personal Issues before the Needs of Erie County Citizens?? What's the Big Issue Behind Refusing to Get Vaccinated, they are Supposed to be Dependable Health Care Provider's. This Really Appears to be Political Motivated 🤔

6 likes 4 replies

avatar

the vaccine us not 100% safe, and the health care workers here it from Doctors. Unfortunately these doctors have to be hush hush or their jobs are on the line and reputation will be ruined.

11 likes 1 reply

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

