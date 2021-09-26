What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Fresno

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 days ago
 5 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Life in Fresno has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fresno area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Fresno / fresnobee.com

Fresno was sad when this hobby shop closed, but now it’s coming back. Here’s when it opens

When the HobbyTown store in Fresno closed after 28 years, customers were saddened. They missed not only the store, but the large outdoor track for remote-control vehicles that would draw people from all over the state for races. Now they’re both coming back. A new owner is reopening the store... Read more

Fresno / abc30.com

Save Mart Center ramping up staff amid latest event guidelines

Save Mart Center officials say the health, safety, and security of everyone who enters the building is their top priority. Read more

Sounds like fake vac cards will be easy to pass for all these events probably can’t travel with it but for sure can pass “event staff” they don’t care if it’s real or not

2 likes

Fresno / gvwire.com

Valley’s Newest Family Adventure Spot Makes a Splash. Check Out Great Wolf Lodge.

There’s no better family vacation than letting kids run around unattended, safe and self-sufficient with several activities. That is a brief synopsis of the Great Wolf Lodge, the newest all-inclusive 500-room luxury hotel that opened this summer in Manteca, a little under 2 hours northwest of Fresno. “We’re a stand-alone... Read more

I know people who went. Some things closed due to staffing issues. Room wasn’t ready due to staffing issues. Things weren’t very clean..

Fresno / kevsbest.com

5 Best Takeout Restaurants in Fresno, CA

Below is a list of the top and leading Takeout Restaurants in Fresno. To help you find the best Takeout Restaurants located near you in Fresno, we put together our own list based on this rating points list. Contents hide. Fresno’s Best Takeout Restaurants:. Fresno’s Best Takeout Restaurants:. The top-rated... Read more

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

