What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Fresno

TRENDING NOW

Fresno was sad when this hobby shop closed, but now it’s coming back. Here’s when it opens When the HobbyTown store in Fresno closed after 28 years, customers were saddened. They missed not only the store, but the large outdoor track for remote-control vehicles that would draw people from all over the state for races. Now they’re both coming back. A new owner is reopening the store... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Save Mart Center ramping up staff amid latest event guidelines Save Mart Center officials say the health, safety, and security of everyone who enters the building is their top priority. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Valley’s Newest Family Adventure Spot Makes a Splash. Check Out Great Wolf Lodge. There’s no better family vacation than letting kids run around unattended, safe and self-sufficient with several activities. That is a brief synopsis of the Great Wolf Lodge, the newest all-inclusive 500-room luxury hotel that opened this summer in Manteca, a little under 2 hours northwest of Fresno. “We’re a stand-alone... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE