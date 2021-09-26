CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Washington

 5 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) Washington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Washington sports. For more stories from the Washington area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Washington / gallaudetathletics.com

Bison hang tough with red-hot Eastern as 14th annual Worthington Classic gets underway

Bison hang tough with red-hot Eastern as 14th annual Worthington Classic gets underway

WASHINGTON - The 14th annual Worthington Classic got underway here Friday in the Field House as Gallaudet University welcomed three schools; The Catholic University of America, DeSales University and Eastern University, to participate in the two-day tournament on campus. The tournament field was cut in half this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, and last year's tournament didn't take place because Gallaudet did not play sports due to the pandemic. Read more

District Of Columbia / georgetownvoice.com

A dive into the D.C. sports scene

A dive into the D.C. sports scene

You might not think of sports when you think of D.C.—but you should. Sure, Washington, D.C. is a city full of dazzling museums, restaurants, universities, and other attractions that make it a vibrant place to explore and experience. Thankfully for sports fans, D.C. also has a great deal of sports teams to follow and impressive stadiums to attend. Keep reading for the area’s sports teams, including where they play, their distance from Georgetown, cost estimates, and other pertinent facts to get you fully acquainted with sports in D.C. Read more

Washington / youtube.com

2021’s Best US Cities for Soccer Fans

2021’s Best US Cities for Soccer Fans

The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2021's Best US Cities for Soccer Fans ———————————— Source: 2021's Best US Cities for Soccer Fans https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-soccer-fans/14207 ———————————— Follow Us On: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/wallethub FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/wallethub/ #WalletHub #bestsoccercitiesinamerica #bestcitiesforsoccerfans Read more

Washington / wjla.com

Previewing the annual DC Bike Ride

Previewing the annual DC Bike Ride

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Britt Waters has everything you need to know about tomorrow's 20-mile, car-free DC Bike Ride. Learn more at dcbikeride.com. Read more

