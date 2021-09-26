CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 5 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Albuquerque area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Albuquerque / youtube.com

BCBSNM Grant Supports Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crisis Response Canine

BCBSNM Grant Supports Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crisis Response Canine

A grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico is helping Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) provide a crisis response canine to serve clients in AFR’s Home Engagement and Alternative Response Team, also known as the HEART program. Wrigley the dog works with paramedics to visit repeat 911 callers, people struggling with addiction, and older adults experiencing falls, building trust and reducing barriers for vulnerable community members. Read more

New Mexico / iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In All Of New Mexico

This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In All Of New Mexico

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state. Read more

I oppose and say that Ajs restaurant in Los Lunas has the best pancakes in all of New Mexico including everything else on the menu

A pancake is a pancake try the Shed in Cruces for french toast or the best egg Benedict w/artichokes or green chili hollandaise

Albuquerque / koat.com

New Mexico Department of Health preparing to distribute Pfizer booster shots

New Mexico Department of Health preparing to distribute Pfizer booster shots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States. "The booster shot is free and easily accessible," President Joe Biden said. "When to start the shot, and who will get them, is left to the scientists and the doctors." Read more

Albuquerque / koat.com

Brunch with Byron: The Range Café

Brunch with Byron: The Range Café

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local New Mexico restaurant has been serving mouth-watering made from scratch meals for almost 30 years. Watch the video above as Byron Morton takes us to the Range Cafe in this week's Brunch with Byron. Read more

Speaking of The Range, why are they closed along with Village Inn and Little Anita's on Menaul ne near all the hotels?

Zucchini Jalapeño soup - Turkey plate W/ green chili gravy - SHIZAM‼️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

