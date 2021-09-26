Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Albuquerque area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

BCBSNM Grant Supports Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crisis Response Canine A grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico is helping Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) provide a crisis response canine to serve clients in AFR’s Home Engagement and Alternative Response Team, also known as the HEART program. Wrigley the dog works with paramedics to visit repeat 911 callers, people struggling with addiction, and older adults experiencing falls, building trust and reducing barriers for vulnerable community members. Read more

LATEST NEWS

This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In All Of New Mexico Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state. Read more

TRENDING NOW

New Mexico Department of Health preparing to distribute Pfizer booster shots ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States. "The booster shot is free and easily accessible," President Joe Biden said. "When to start the shot, and who will get them, is left to the scientists and the doctors." Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE