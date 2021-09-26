CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis sports lineup: What’s trending

Memphis Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Memphis area.

Memphis / youtube.com

Memphis Tigers vs UTSA Road Runners Picks, Predictions and Odds | NCAAF Betting Preview | Sept 25

🏈 Memphis Tigers vs UTSA Road Runners betting picks, predictions and odds for their college football Week 4 showdown on Saturday, September 25 2021 at 3:30pm ET from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. Direct from Las Vegas, our panel of professional sports handicappers look at the Vegas odds and offer their expert college football analysis on this non-conference clash between the Tigers and Road Runners. At the time of posting, the WagerTalk Live Odds screen is showing Memphis as a -3 home favorite over UTSA, with the over/under sitting at 67 points. #BirdsUp | #GoTigersGo | #CollegeFootball 👍 You can get free college football picks and betting tips direct from Vegas by following the WagerTalk handicappers on Twitter: ► WagerTalk: https://twitter.com/WagerTalk ► Sportsmemo: https://twitter.com/sportsmemo ► The GoldSheet: https://twitter.com/thegoldsheet ► Kelly Stewart: https://twitter.com/kellyinvegas ► Dave Cokin: https://twitter.com/davecokin ► Adam Trigger: https://twitter.com/topflightsi Make sure to check out our entire “Sports Betting 101” and “Sports Betting 102” series along with the complete "Sports Betting Tips" library where our team of Vegas handicappers helps educate recreational and newcomers. From understanding how sports betting works, to sports betting terminology, to handicapping fundamentals, how to place various types of bets and the different forms of betting - WagerTalk's library of sports betting tips has you covered. More Sports Betting Tips and Resource: ► Sports Betting 101: https://wt.buzz/sb101 ► Sports Betting 102: https://wt.buzz/sb102 ► Sports Betting Tips: https://wt.buzz/sbt 👍 Stay connected with WagerTalk: 👇 Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to WagerTalk TV, 🔔 CLICK the Bell and never miss an episode 👇 📺 https://wt.buzz/tv 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wagertalkdotcom 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/WagerTalk 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wagertalk/ 🕺 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wagertalk 📰 reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/WagerTalk ❤️ iHeart Radio: https://wt.buzz/iheart 🍎 Apple Podcasts: https://wt.buzz/ap 📌 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/wagertalk/ Read more

Memphis / chatsports.com

Memphis Athletics Launches Tiger Leadership Circle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics has launched the Tiger Leadership Circle, a new annual leadership giving society focused on increasing contributions above and beyond ticket donations. The TLC plans to boost annual revenue to sustain and invest in programmatic success by incentivizing donors with VIP gameday experiences and exclusive access perks. Read more

Memphis / chatsports.com

Tigers Welcome No. 8 Tulsa Friday Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers host No. 8 Tulsa Friday at 7 p.m. at the Billy J. Murphy Track and Soccer Complex in Memphis, Tenn., in the second American Athletic Conference match for both squads. Friday's match will be broadcast on ESPN+, and live stats are also available. "Tulsa... Read more

Memphis / racer.com

Grant family building a family legacy in Trans Am at VIR

Meet the Grant family from Memphis, Tennessee, who have made racing in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli a family affair. Three of the Grants will be competing this weekend at Virginia International Raceway, while several other Grants have made themselves at home at VIR and other tracks across the United States. Read more

