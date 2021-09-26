Memphis sports lineup: What’s trending

(MEMPHIS, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Memphis area.

Memphis Tigers vs UTSA Road Runners Picks, Predictions and Odds | NCAAF Betting Preview | Sept 25 🏈 Memphis Tigers vs UTSA Road Runners betting picks, predictions and odds for their college football Week 4 showdown on Saturday, September 25 2021 at 3:30pm ET from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. Direct from Las Vegas, our panel of professional sports handicappers look at the Vegas odds and offer their expert college football analysis on this non-conference clash between the Tigers and Road Runners. At the time of posting, the WagerTalk Live Odds screen is showing Memphis as a -3 home favorite over UTSA, with the over/under sitting at 67 points. #BirdsUp | #GoTigersGo | #CollegeFootball

Memphis Athletics Launches Tiger Leadership Circle MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics has launched the Tiger Leadership Circle, a new annual leadership giving society focused on increasing contributions above and beyond ticket donations. The TLC plans to boost annual revenue to sustain and invest in programmatic success by incentivizing donors with VIP gameday experiences and exclusive access perks. Read more

Tigers Welcome No. 8 Tulsa Friday Night MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers host No. 8 Tulsa Friday at 7 p.m. at the Billy J. Murphy Track and Soccer Complex in Memphis, Tenn., in the second American Athletic Conference match for both squads. Friday's match will be broadcast on ESPN+, and live stats are also available. "Tulsa... Read more

