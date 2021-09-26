The lineup: Sports news in Tampa

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(TAMPA, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Tampa area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Tampa sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Tampa / chatsports.com

TAMPA (Sept. 23, 2021) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team heads back on the road as they make their way to the Lone Star State to face No. 13/7 SMU on Friday night at Washburne Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET and the match can be seen live on ESPN+. Read more

Cincinnati / gousfbulls.com

TAMPA (September 24, 2021) – For the third time in as many meetings, the University of South Florida Bulls (6-6, 0-1 AAC) and Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3, 1-0 AAC) went the distance inside The Corral in an American Athletic Conference matchup. Unfortunately for the Bulls on Friday night, in their first AAC match of the season, the Bearcats once again came away with the victory in five set. Read more

Tampa / theweeklychallenger.com

TAMPA – The University of South Florida football team needed a victory after consecutive losses to top tier programs North Carolina State and the University of Florida. The Bulls welcomed the arrival of Florida A & M University and the end of their losing streak. However, many in the Tampa Bay area came to the stadium for another show. Read more

Tampa / bradenton.com

Two months ago, red tide had a firm grip on Tampa Bay. Dead fish were seen washing up on shorelines from Tampa across to St. Petersburg and down into Manatee County. It was so bad the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission put an emergency closure on redfish, snook and trout within the bay, seasons that had opened only two months prior. Read more

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

