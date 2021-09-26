The lineup: Sports news in Tampa

(TAMPA, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Tampa area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Tampa sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

USF Heads Back on the Road to Face No. 7 SMU TAMPA (Sept. 23, 2021) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team heads back on the road as they make their way to the Lone Star State to face No. 13/7 SMU on Friday night at Washburne Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET and the match can be seen live on ESPN+. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

USF pushes Cincinnati to five sets in American opener TAMPA (September 24, 2021) – For the third time in as many meetings, the University of South Florida Bulls (6-6, 0-1 AAC) and Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3, 1-0 AAC) went the distance inside The Corral in an American Athletic Conference matchup. Unfortunately for the Bulls on Friday night, in their first AAC match of the season, the Bearcats once again came away with the victory in five set. Read more

LOCAL PICK

The pageantry of college football TAMPA – The University of South Florida football team needed a victory after consecutive losses to top tier programs North Carolina State and the University of Florida. The Bulls welcomed the arrival of Florida A & M University and the end of their losing streak. However, many in the Tampa Bay area came to the stadium for another show. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE