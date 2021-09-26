Your Louisville lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Louisville / wave3.com

After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated

After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jessica Bauder is a healthy 37-year-old mother of two boys who didn’t think it was necessary to get the COVID-19 vaccine, until she ended up in the ICU on a ventilator. Her COVID-19 journey began with a fever, chills, and body aches. “I knew something wasn’t... Read more

Comments
avatar

I think all republicans shouldn’t be vaccinated so we can just be done with them and make American smart again.

4 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

Funny how now she wants to tell us smart ones that got it when it first came out and she didn’t!!

2 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

Kentucky / wfpl.org

Exponential COVID Case Growth Slows In Kentucky

Exponential COVID Case Growth Slows In Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are signs the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow.  Read more

Comments
avatar

so cases are slowing down and nobody we're hardly required to wear masks except for schools. Kind of shows that the masks were not the tool to help in this case. Interesting isn't it

5 likes 1 reply

avatar

159 fully vaccinated people over 70 has died. its not just from covid. what else was wrong with these people? they are not telling us the whole story.

5 likes

Louisville / wdrb.com

5 Metro Corrections inmates sent to the hospital after suspected overdose

5 Metro Corrections inmates sent to the hospital after suspected overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisville Metro Corrections inmates were sent to the hospital early Friday morning due to suspected overdoses. "They all required Narcan," said Steve Durham, assistant director of the jail. "Some of them had lost consciousness. Some of them were not showing heartbeat. Some of them were turning blue." Read more

Comments
avatar

🤔😳😳😲 A total of 20 inmates at Louisville ky city Jail overdose!!!!🤬 20 more lawsuits and more taxpayer dollars wasted because of people we trust and pay to do a job.. Instead, they turnout to be corrupt. Nowonder the guy up for " no confidence vote" been lacking. he been high on whatever drugs that are in the jail💯 That Fentynal right. whom ever put that deadly drug on Louisville ky streets should be charged with every death💯🤬😡

5 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

Maybe officers should make it a point to watch the cameras more closely. SMH

3 likes

Louisville / youtube.com

READY SET PREP'D FOOD THOUGHTS CAKE TAKE 47

READY SET PREP’D FOOD THOUGHTS CAKE TAKE 47

MNy friends opened a new food prep brick and morter store in New Albany Indiana and the food is fantastic. Andy and his wife Peggy have a way to make your life easier and healthier at the same time. Go by and check them out or just order something and have it delivered. Cheers Max Maxwell @caketakemax max@thecrashers.com 502-939-8344 Ready Set Prep'd 1222 State St Suite 4, New Albany, IN 47150 https://readysetprepdmeals.com https://www.facebook.com/readysetprepdmeals/ @readysetprepd Read more

Comments / 0

 

