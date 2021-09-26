Your Louisville lifestyle news
After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jessica Bauder is a healthy 37-year-old mother of two boys who didn’t think it was necessary to get the COVID-19 vaccine, until she ended up in the ICU on a ventilator. Her COVID-19 journey began with a fever, chills, and body aches. “I knew something wasn’t... Read more
I think all republicans shouldn’t be vaccinated so we can just be done with them and make American smart again.
Funny how now she wants to tell us smart ones that got it when it first came out and she didn’t!!
Exponential COVID Case Growth Slows In Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are signs the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow. Read more
so cases are slowing down and nobody we're hardly required to wear masks except for schools. Kind of shows that the masks were not the tool to help in this case. Interesting isn't it
159 fully vaccinated people over 70 has died. its not just from covid. what else was wrong with these people? they are not telling us the whole story.
5 Metro Corrections inmates sent to the hospital after suspected overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisville Metro Corrections inmates were sent to the hospital early Friday morning due to suspected overdoses. "They all required Narcan," said Steve Durham, assistant director of the jail. "Some of them had lost consciousness. Some of them were not showing heartbeat. Some of them were turning blue." Read more
🤔😳😳😲 A total of 20 inmates at Louisville ky city Jail overdose!!!!🤬 20 more lawsuits and more taxpayer dollars wasted because of people we trust and pay to do a job.. Instead, they turnout to be corrupt. Nowonder the guy up for " no confidence vote" been lacking. he been high on whatever drugs that are in the jail💯 That Fentynal right. whom ever put that deadly drug on Louisville ky streets should be charged with every death💯🤬😡
Maybe officers should make it a point to watch the cameras more closely. SMH
