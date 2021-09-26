Your Louisville lifestyle news

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jessica Bauder is a healthy 37-year-old mother of two boys who didn’t think it was necessary to get the COVID-19 vaccine, until she ended up in the ICU on a ventilator. Her COVID-19 journey began with a fever, chills, and body aches. “I knew something wasn’t... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Exponential COVID Case Growth Slows In Kentucky Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are signs the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow. Read more

LOCAL PICK

5 Metro Corrections inmates sent to the hospital after suspected overdose LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisville Metro Corrections inmates were sent to the hospital early Friday morning due to suspected overdoses. "They all required Narcan," said Steve Durham, assistant director of the jail. "Some of them had lost consciousness. Some of them were not showing heartbeat. Some of them were turning blue." Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE